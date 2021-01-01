Hire freelance designers in Florence

  • Laura Palumbo

    Laura Palumbo

    Firenze

    Breathe procreateapp ipad procreate pandemia draw negativespace color mask breathe illustration art illustrations flat illustration design
    TaliAnxa brand identity branding courtain logodesign logotype color red company brand theathre typography graphic type lettering vector logo design icon flat design logo
    C'era una volta Logo Design hand made green ice cream brand motion design truck icecream ice motion animation minimal typography branding logo city icon illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alberto Macherelli

    Alberto Macherelli

    Florence, Italy

    Hotel Property Management App user interface product design hotel app ui ui ux mobile design mobile app app design app figma ux design inspire design ui ui design
    Cooking app glassmorphism app ui cooking food app cooking app recipe food ui ux design inspiration mobile design app layout app design branding app ux design figma inspire design ui ui design
    Fishing App app ui fisherman fishing fish mobile app mobile ui design app product design uiux ui ux uidesign user interface interaction design app ui figma ux design inspire design ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alexandra Wong

    Alexandra Wong

    Firenze, Italy

    Hexed-Patriot.com GIFs animated gif motion graphic illustration photoshop illustration digital illustration
    Summer of the Drive In for Culture Trip travel illustration editorial illustration photoshop illustration digital illustration
    Verona, city header image for Culture Trip woman illustrator travel illustration digital painting editorial illustration illustration photoshop illustration digital illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ferreggì

    Ferreggì

    Florence - Italy

    Illustration for Pizzeria "Verace Style" pizza illustrator vector illustration
    dribbble invite dribbble debut illustration dribbble invitation dribbble invite invite
    Security guard advertising vector illustration illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • lauravolpe

    lauravolpe

    Florence

    Terradiva - Restyling organic farm
    Terradiva - Website organic farm apulian
    FLOR - Rooms in Florence | Website english colonial style garden botanical florence nature natural hotel branding design brand identity boutique bed and breakfast
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrea Marcelli

    Andrea Marcelli

    Florence

    Experiment #1 | Clothes artecriminale brand clothes skull art branding logo illustration design
    ART DECO #2 | Poster deco art artdeco illustrator vector illustration geometry poster design
    ART DECO #1 | Poster #17 1960s 1950s 1940s 1930s art artdeco illustrator vector illustration geometry poster design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Luca Battiato

    Luca Battiato

    Firenze, Italy

    Olivò - Spicy Made in Italy Olive Oil render rendering octane render 3d realistic 3d packaging oil pack details oil oil label oil art foil label foodpackaging illustration brand identity behance design packaging design branding
    Olivò - Spicy Made in Italy Olive Oil oil label oil pack oil realistic 3d octane render render rendering 3d art cienma4d label design logo packaging food label illustration foodpackaging behance design packaging design branding
    Olivò - Made in Italy Oil food packaging food label made in italy olive oil rendering render modelling cinema 4d octane render labeldesign 3d packaging label behance brand identity design packaging design branding
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nvard Yerkanian

    Nvard Yerkanian

    Venice, Italy

    Vava Khatchadourian armenian artist oxford university oxford genocide survivor genocide armenian genocide armenian armenia illustration
    Avedis Alabilikian armenian oxford oxford university genocide survivor genocide armenian genocide armenia illustration
    Soviet Modernism: Byurakan Observatory after Victor Hambardzumya soviet modernism soviet night sky planets stars space observatory byurakan architecture vector armenia illustration graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Simone "duman" Marinelli

    Simone "duman" Marinelli

    Florence

    GOOOD and Bad
    My grand father always said "nun ce pensa" noworry happy always raimbow love
    love bike rapha pedalare bike love
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Giulio

    Giulio

    Scandicci

    Procreate App Icon Concept apple app getcreativewithprocreate ipadpro procreate
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alberto Miliotti

    Alberto Miliotti

    Prato, Italy

    Zoombie Growl gross zombies green growl halloween growler zombie monster character graphic illustration graphic illustration
    Santa Claus stays Home. stay safe stay home navidad noel character graphic illustration graphic illustration holiday winter snow virus covid stayhome staysafe home holidays xmas christmas santaclaus
    water pixie bubble violet purple green fairy story swamp pond cute lake kids fairytale children character graphic illustration graphic illustration folklore pixie water
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

