Hire freelance designers in Edinburgh
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 177 freelance designers in Edinburgh available for hire
-
Greg Dlubacz
Edinburgh
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
James
Scotland
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
David TJ Powell
Edinburgh, Scotland
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Ryan McKnight
Scotland
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Fab Design
Edinburgh
- Animation
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Stephanie Post
Edinburgh, Scotland
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Chris Leckie
Edinburgh, Scotland
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Liam Forsyth
Scotland, UK
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Markus
Scotland
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
DesignByPandas
Edinburgh, Scotland
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Karolina Lencina
Edinburgh, Scotland
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.