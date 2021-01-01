Hire freelance designers in Durham, NC

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 155 freelance designers in Durham, NC available for hire

  • Billy French

    Billy French

    Durham, NC

    Memories texture hour glass time cards elephant
    Dig up the Dead logo door eye metal pyramid lock
    Sheet Detail border eye magic dungeons dragons dungeon dnd
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Philip Lester

    Philip Lester

    Raleigh, NC

    Database Activity progress setup data breadcrumb tabs table timeline comments database tags navigation menu avatar form filter web app activity ux ui
    The Power of Network Effects growth agency website table of contents business network blog post blog design blog ux ui design illustration website
    Deals ai dark mode dark app dark ui dark date range filters filter vertical menu icons pipeline web app active crm sales deals
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Shaun Moynihan

    Shaun Moynihan

    Raleigh, NC

    Arcade Shirts purple collateral shirts logo design illustration typography vector branding identity layout
    Apparel usage guidelines brand ux logo typography vector illustration design identity branding layout ui
    Frost Identity abstract frozen snowflake frost branding design typography vector illustration identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jarrett Arant

    Jarrett Arant

    Raleigh, NC

    MOAB Canyoneering climbing adventure canyon west illustration design outdoors badge logo vintage branding
    Mama Ghost lettering typography type illustration logo vintage branding
    American Legacy patch farm americana graphic design branding design texture outdoors apparel badge logo vintage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Dreamten

    Dreamten

    Raleigh, NC

    Toolbar Variations query design system activity feed web app column editing editor data editing flags filters comments ui ux toolbar sidebar menu
    Database Activity progress setup data breadcrumb tabs table timeline comments database tags navigation menu avatar form filter web app activity ux ui
    The Power of Network Effects growth agency website table of contents business network blog post blog design blog ux ui design illustration website
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ryan Cuthriell

    Ryan Cuthriell

    Durham, NC

    Rise Up. Show Up. Unite. 2020 riseupshowupunite political design political lettering typography poster design type
    project: [proceed] // The Pour House Music Hall shirt music graphic design shirt mockup small business shirt design lettering graphic shirt design type
    Z latepost 36daysoftype letter lettering typography type illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Silas 🍄

    Silas 🍄

    Durham, North Carolina

    YouTube UX Audit & Redesign video concept research audit ux youtube
    Focus & – My Personal ADHD Handbook website presentation guidebook mental health illustration typography handbook add adhd
    NoKennel - Pet Daycare App booking monitor nanny cat dog pet daycare app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Reneé Cagnina Haynes

    Reneé Cagnina Haynes

    Durham, North Carolina

    UCPE - Animation Study annotation principleapp content strategy
    UCPE - Animation Study user flow scroll animation pageload mobile ui
    Illustration eatcrow crow design viget vector illustration icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Joshua Gajownik

    Joshua Gajownik

    Raleigh, NC

    The Beauty of Spring and Oddity of Covid-19 virus flower spring flatten the curve stayhome shelter in place covid-19 covid19 graphic design design
    March 2020: Days Become One stayhome shelter in place covid-19 covid19 graphic design design
    The Longleaf Hotel brand marks motor lodge forest longleaf pinecone pine trees hotel mark emblem logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mark Riggan

    Mark Riggan

    Raleigh, NC

    Hwy55 Brand Book specs pages clean highway minimal restaurant logo white black red guidelines book branding
    Hwy55 Branding 55 highway minimal food black identity restaurant vintage retro clean red logo branding
    Moving Company - About colorful desktop modern flat simple minimal clean
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Janel (they/she)

    Janel (they/she)

    Raleigh, NC

    Revival Style Tile styletile style tile acab animations animation animated interactive website social justice branding style guide vibrant dark music record label styleguide
    Trump & Impeachment Landing Page resist political nonprofit logo landing page interactive design impeachment homepage figma dark ui branding
    CIS Home 2x nonprofit beautiful home page home page landing page color palette palette university data higher education brand identity visual identity web app data tools reactapp user experience ux ui userinterface digitalagency uxdesign uidesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.