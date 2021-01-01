Hire freelance designers in Dayton, OH

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 131 freelance designers in Dayton, OH available for hire

  • Sean McCarthy

    Cincinnati, OH

    Columbus Crew Update crew ohio columbus vector identity illustrator branding sports branding sports sports logo logo soccer logo soccer mls
    Milwaukee Bucks Concept
    Fantômes de Montréal for Hatclub hockey player sports logo design vector illustration identity illustrator branding hockey logo ghost montreal sports logo hatclub hockey
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erin Bakara

    Dayton, Ohio

    fully vaxxed and still antisocial letterer illustration hand lettering graphic graphic design calligraphy type design lettering typography
    happy new year! 2020 new year ipad letterer illustration hand lettering graphic graphic design type calligraphy design lettering typography
    Makerspace Mural type lettering typography design graphic design mural design library makerspace maker tools vector calligraphy painter acrylic painted hand painted mural
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • David Falter

    Cincinnati, Ohio

    Quantum detailed details motion design mograph data quantum
    SpaceX's Starship Raptor Engine nasa starship illustator details complex technical engineering spaceship rocketship engineer spacex engine
    Targeting_Values motion graphics data viz data visualization motiongraphics motion design illustrator ui details illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Fallon Venable

    Cincinnati

    📝 🗑 🚗
    ⚾ ⚾ ⚾
    🌵 👢 👢 🌵
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chase Dearing

    Dayton, OH

    RoboBrew Concept Two butler tall head brew beer line robo robot lime green blue white branding logo flat vector simple design
    RoboBrew Concept One face head liquid beer eyes eye green lime blue robo robot design white branding logo flat vector simple
    Personal logo rebranding redesign concept logo design logotype d c red line black white rebrand branding logo flat vector simple design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Andy Sharpe

    Dayton, OH

    Jetpack Flight Suit Patches design web shield emblem bomb jetpack eagle procreate illustration patch
    Recruitment Buttons mascot foam finger pennant button
    North Point Community circles stained glass compass church marketing church logo church
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jetpack

    Dayton, OH

    Montgomery County Juvenile Court | Website texture ui icons ohio montgomery county dayton courtroom judge court government website
    Launch Dayton | Website angles angle icons dayton city skyline line art website
    Dedicated Monthly Maintenance | Social badge agency website mechanic oil can toolbox tools maintenance car typography lettering retro vintage type illustration
  • Lauren Murphree

    Dayton, Ohio

    I'M SPEAKING Sticker modern campaign democrat joe biden kamala biden harris vintage retro lettering decal political harris biden election vote badge sticker typography
    you give me butterflies 🦋 procreateapp procreate orange retro sparkle kacey musgraves love butterflies butterfly etsy etsy shop sticker icon texture hand lettering typography illustration
    WE ARE NOT FREE inspirational freedom protest black lives matter procreate vintage hand lettering type flat modern lettering illustration typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Grace Frey

    Yellow Springs, OH

    Christus Victor Illustration jesus christ grain texture shadow chains procreate illustration bible jesus darkness light crown cross serpent snake
    Created to Be Creative church design texture pack light genesis belief christian designer christian lightbulb idea quote creative quote creative design creator created illustration digital vector procreate illustration art illustrator
    Ferris Bueller's Bedroom graphic design illustrator design illustration adobe illustrator monochrome furniture bedroom vector room illustration car ferrari 80smovie 80son8 bueller ferris bueller
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Reggie Faulkner Jr

    Dayton, OH

    "R" photo treatment photorealistic photorealistic mockup photography vector illustration 36daysoftype logo design vector graphic designer creative icon
    "R" t-shirt flat screenprints t-shirt vector illustration 36daysoftype logo design vector graphic designer creative icon
    "R" graphic designer adobe photoshop adobe illustrator vector illustration 36daysoftype logo design vector creative icon united states minimal logo typography branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Patrick Kouse

    Springfield, Ohio

    Animal Alphabet children book illustration childrens book poster cartoon character illustration 2d cartoon
    The Shining Action Figure graphic design movies cartoon 2d characterdesign illustration
    SuperSoaked 90s retro vector design poster graphic design 2d illustration cartoon
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

