Hire freelance designers in Chişinău

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 136 freelance designers in Chişinău available for hire

  • Ada Vishneva

    Ada Vishneva

    Chisinau . Moldova

    SUMMER graphic artist design grass orange greeb flowers summer art illustration design artists illustration
    FRIENDS graphic logo art illustration design artists branding bleu rose pallete color shapes forms abstract illustration
    SUMMER girl summer flowers summer cold warm flowers art illustration design artists illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • danjazzia

    danjazzia

    Chisinau, Moldova

    Bird Icons logo design
    Abstract Seamless Geometric Pattern geometric background
    Christmas line art snowflake gift box xmas holidays vector artwork vector art vector blue graphic illustraion new year christmas tree linework linear line art christmas
    • Illustration
  • Victor Murea

    Victor Murea

    Moldova, Republic Of

    Letter Z Exploration app friendly fun icon for sale negative space identity colors abstract z letter z exploration mark symbol brand identity logodesign logo branding brand
    Play Button Logo Concept app icon app video production music platform play play button mark symbol colors gradient logo logo design branding unused for sale premade identity brand
    Letter P + Capture Logo Design icon creative app lens camera photo photography colors exploration p mark symbol logo logo design brand identity identity branding brand capture
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Victor C

    Victor C

    Chisinau, Moldova

    Letter A + House + Bee = ApiHouse Logo Design brand identity logo design honey circle yellow letter house bee branding logotype logo
    Coworking Space #5 - Private Rooms space office library lab studio workspace private rooms conference green ux website design webdesign ui
    Coworking Space #4 - Workspace Details studio office minimalism workspace conference green ux website design webdesign ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jenia Stratila

    Jenia Stratila

    Moldova, Chisinau

    Sphere - Kanban Board dashboard template task manager product design task list task project managment trello jira managment sprint agile scrum dashboard web app kanban
    Sphere - Dashboard dashboard template bootstrap minimal clean payment map bar chart chart dashboard
    New Blocks bootstrap course conference event ui kit template
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vera Weightless

    Vera Weightless

    Chisinau, Moldova

    The Silent Herald clouds sky pearl woman girl illustration art adobe photoshop conceptual colorful birds character artwork digital painting digital illustration digitalart digital drawing graphic design illustration 2d art
    Badass Poster electric blue badass cat poster design poster art poster digitalart digital graphic design
    Apocalyptic Portrait apocalyptic fantasy colorful artwork painting portrait cyberpunk girl digital photoshop girl character illustration illustration art drawing 2d art digitalart digital illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cristina Nedelcev

    Cristina Nedelcev

    Chisinau, Moldova

    Office workers rubber hose character animation after effects motion design motion graphics 2d 2danimation animation
    Woman Typing motion design rubber hose motion after effects 2d motion graphics character animation 2danimation animation
    Radio Girl motion after effects 2d motion graphics rig rubberhose walkanimation walkcycle radio character animation motiondesign 2danimation animation
    • Animation
  • Yolka Izotova

    Yolka Izotova

    Chisinau, Moldova

    growing up illustration plant girl digital character
    protect yourself&others boy covid19 covid girl vector adobe illustrator character illustration
    Love is in the air illustration boy girl characters character love
    • Illustration
  • Alexandr Scorolitnii

    Alexandr Scorolitnii

    Moldova, Bendery

    xAct Logo - NFT project check icon x symbol x letter clean digital design letter brand branding gradient mark icon logo blue
    LUX Coctail Bar Logo Concept luxury lux typography vector lettermark logo design lettering cocktail bar coctail bar letters letter brand branding mark logo
    Sticker for Bendery Town, Moldova illustraion green fortress town sticker
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Artyom Boorykin

    Artyom Boorykin

    Moldova Chisinau

    Hercules Planet planet vector stars sci-fi rocky mountains rock planets moons landscape flatillustration flat eclipse desert canyon 2d illustration
    Cygnus Planet rays atmosphere sky fjord moon flat surface sci-fi space planet aurora borealis borealis illustration game 2d
    Gentry NYC Store Website pages style desktop mobile store fashion ui site web flat
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Dmitri Vo

    Dmitri Vo

    Chisinau, Moldova

    Greek Food Sanctuary Logo concept concept logodesign pantheon restaurant logo modern sanctuary cutlery forks greek restaurant parthenon logo logo logomark eatery logo greek temple temple logo temple
    Paper Knight logo feather lineart logo lineart newspaper modern logo blogger helmet paper and quill knight logo truth glory journalism gradient quill paper knight paper logomark logo
    Honey logo honey drops miere hive hive logo dynamic modern lettering logomark logo logotype orange honey logo honey
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.