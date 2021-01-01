Hire freelance designers in Chengdu

  • Tenney Tang

    Tenney Tang

    Chengdu, China

    Icons design for systemair logo design logo webdesign icons guideline grid illustraion mobile app mobile app fans branding vector ui ux web design web icons design icon
    The UI Kit of GuanJun Consultants web mobile app design mobile app mobile lists card web design website illustration branding app ux ui kit ui kit design ui ux web icon
    Major Projects in 2020 animal application icon mobile logo branding interface design landing page home product design website application icon web ux ui app illustration design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • HUA

    HUA

    Chengdu, China

    Phone Clean App schedule recharge safety robot gradient app ux illustration typography flat web branding logo icon ui
    Phone Clean App storage clean safety flat app typography gradient ux illustration branding mobile web logo icon ui
    Weather App app typography gradient ux branding logo flat illustration icon mobile ui weather weather app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Anthony

    Anthony

    Chengdu

    GO Live web typography c4d mobile ui icon design
    Exchange illustrations ui typography illustration
    Blockchain Operation illustration app design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Moli_xEs

    Moli_xEs

    CHENGDU

    3D Education icons typography 3d motion ux icon ui design
    3D Tabbar motion design tabbarmotion motion tabbar icon
    Lollipop Tabbar motion icon design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • SEEm

    SEEm

    Chengdu, China

    Agricultural monitoring phone record agriculture logo ux colorful design branding app ui
    Agricultural monitoring sketch shadow health vector colorful branding ios design product design logo illustration ux design app ui art
    Agricultural monitoring art logo illustration ux colorful branding app ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Joker

    Joker

    Chengdu China

    life in lefull apartment building illustration panda green
    LIFE OF LEFULL icon performance party buy diamand vip building green
    color icon bag flag cart gift graphic colorful color icon
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • fangyuan

    fangyuan

    chengdu

    Christmas mouse illustration 插图
    Good luck in pig illustration 插图
    Designer - protection ui illustration 插图
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • KevinLuo

    KevinLuo

    Chengdu,China

    Slot coin loop logo animation rich yellow number loop 777 slot coin sketch aftereffects loading micro interaction animation ui
    Air jordan shoes pre-sale countdown time animation screen glowing growing save chain green kidnapping nike air jordan fire sketch aftereffects redshift shoes light 3d gradient animation countdown timer countdown
    Car driving behavior app distance index score behavior driving gestures drag driver drive dashboard car data chart 3d light interaction ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Maoxin Shen

    Maoxin Shen

    Chengdu · China

    Appointment registration app design 设计 ui
    An illustration drawn for a work project, I hope you like it! illustration 插图 design 设计 ui
    Company demand first picture illustration 插图 design 设计 ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • min

    min

    chengdu

    The illustration of the revision of famous paintings design logo flat illustration
    Logo of game company ux typography minimal icon app flat branding
    Solid beverage packaging minimal web ux typography logo flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • IvanID

    IvanID

    Chengdu, China

    Qi Lin player design vector basketball illustration
    ZHOU QI vector illustration player basketball
    Abdusalam vector design illustration basketball player basketball sport
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

