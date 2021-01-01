Hire freelance designers in Campinas

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Francisco Junior

    Campinas, São Paulo

    Gustavo Nenão's Website desktop design ui design site
    Lemon, avocado and banana typography minimalist colors
    Beooty ios app mobile design ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Lucas Fields

    São Paulo, Brazil

    GOCCO Wordmark construction grids grid cafe coffee minimalist letterform lettermark typography type logotype wordmark branding identity brand design logo
    Top Fore Final Logo Design minimalist lettermark 4 t four flagstick fore golf icon mobile app branding identity brand design logo
    Bricks Concept No. 2 icon bricks minimalist roof construction real estate house building branding identity brand design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Breno Bitencourt

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Cio da Terra Logo geometric facet editions petal red livros editora south continent america latin flower book branding publisher publishing terra cio logodesign logo
    Moment of Creativity Logo handmade crystal energy peace logo ornamental stone gem jewlery spirit chakra leaf simple organic yoga female artist art handcraft
    Dealing with ETH/NFT bitcoin token non fungible token logo dealing crypto exchange ethereal crypto wallet cryptocurrency app handshake holding hands deal blockchain cryptocurrency smart contract currency crypto ethereum eth
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Thunder Rockets

    São Paulo - BR

    Guerrilla Collective ux vector ui logo fun color design character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    🚬🍁 ux vector ui logo design color fun character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    Dribbble ux vector ui logo design color fun character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jottah

    Valinhos, Brasil.

    World of Warcraft! graphic design color art illustration thumbnail manipulation design artwork
    Marbles! graphic design color artwork art illustration thumbnail manipulation design
    Oops... graphic design color artwork art illustration thumbnail manipulation design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Raphael Lopes

    São Paulo, Brasil

    StatusBuddy macOS app icon buddy status apple mac icon app icon macos
    Network Radar macOS app icon big sur apple app icon icon design icon
    Rocket Typist macOS app icon
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Gabriel Toledo

    Campinas, Brazil

    Cards UI Concept codepen card design cards ui card illustration flat web design concept ui design
    Contact form map design contact map contact form contact us contact social footer design send message maps desktop web design concept ux ui design
    Task App Concept illustrator interface mobilie task manager project task flat app design app concept ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jaqueline Vital

    Campinas

    Astronaut branding character illustration character design character motion animation animation 2d animation vector design illustration
    Miners realistic realistic drawing realistic painting photoshop art illustration realistic illustration photoshop illustration photoshop digital drawing art character miners
    Mountains mountains character art digital drawing photoshop illustration realistic illustration illustration photoshop art realistic painting realistic drawing realistic
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gui Zamarioli

    São Paulo, Brazil

    chipset infographic tech interaction interactive design illustrator isometric infographic illustration vector
    2021 pink texture magic mushroom new year 2021 character design illustrator illustration vector
    Breaskfast at Pablo's hero print breakfast food dog texture 2d character fun flat design illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dennis Schwartz

    Campinas, SP

    Kipi new dashboard kipi crm software dashboard
    elvis fun logo elvis elvis presley
    Wega 963 w brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Guilherme Mota

    Americana-Sp, Brazil

    Archer mobile characterdesign design flat vector animation illustration motion
    Hunter flat design vector illustration animation motion
    character flat design characterdesign 2d flat robot flatdesign motion vector illustration animation
    • Animation

