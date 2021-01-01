Hire freelance designers in Brisbane

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 101 freelance designers in Brisbane available for hire

  • Jason McCall

    Jason McCall

    Brisbane

    Black Friday Instagram Stories brushes serif ad design marketing creative market process instagram instagram stories social media illustraion freelance designer brand designer animals black and white black friday
    2021 Trends freelance designer freelancer package design packaging sustainable wonderlust travel illustration geometric gradients serif typeface serif fonts ad design ad 2021 design 2021 trend 2021 instagram stories instagram post social media
    Shop Onboarding Illustrations window shelf colour palette freelance designer freelancer brand designer brushes fun illustration creative market cat turtle illustrator illustraion email marketing email design onboarding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mark Richardson

    Mark Richardson

    Brisbane, Australia

    Fuck around n find out blade runner illustration blackwork tattoo dagger distressed text lettering blade
    STFU typography type handlettering gritty ignorant blackwork dagger tattoo illustration lettering
    Burn It Down lettering blackletter gothic ignorant heart blackwork black tattoo sacred heart illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Pete Barr

    Pete Barr

    Brisbane

    Big Sur Voice Memo Icon Recreation & Animation codepen code webdesign 2danimation 3d gsap greensock css html motion animation icon
    AFK Agency's 11th Anniversary typography typographic art typographic print design print poster art poster motion design motion kinetic typography kinetic type kinetictype illustration html gsap css svg animation 2d animation
    Firehose - Swissted Animated animation 2d animation music art music typography typographic typographic art print design print poster art poster motion motion design kinetic typography kinetictype kinetic type illustration html gsap css
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Matt Vergotis

    Matt Vergotis

    Gold Coast, Australia

    Logo colour rainbow ribbon logomark gradient logo
    A flow gradients calligraphy branding lettering logo
    ARTS branding cursive letters writing art logos calligraphy lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Eugene

    Eugene

    Brisbane, Australia

    Design Science ux branding logo ui grain branding character vector digital art design illustration
    Explore your products grain branding character digital art design illustration
    Concept for Bopple branding character digital art vector design illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Chelsea Tang

    Chelsea Tang

    Brisbane, Australia

    A poster for NetEngine blog charity branch module code vintage
    Xmas gift xmas
    Form dealer form landing page
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alex Perry

    Alex Perry

    Brisbane, QLD, Australia

    A Winter Somewhere
    Crocodile Shin croc vector character illustration vector illustration
    Calculator - Daily UI Challenge #004 health bmi calculator daily ui 004 uichallenge ui challenge dailyuichallenge dailyui004 004 dailyui ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gary Jacobs

    Gary Jacobs

    Brisbane. AU

    Online Education design ui blender3d
    Floating Cards of Information ui blender3d 3d design
    User Feedback interface design app icon ux ui design blendercycles blender3dart blender3d 3d illustration
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Aurelie Maron

    Aurelie Maron

    Gold Coast, Australia

    The Snuggle Is Real – Hand Lettering on Procreate textile hand lettering procreate brushes illustration procreate hand drawn custom type type lettering typography
    Wish You Were Here – Retro Sign Lettering type animation illustration tutorial procreate brushes procreate tutorial gold coast hand lettering retro sign procreate hand drawn custom type lettering typography
    String Art – 36 Days of Type 2021 lettering art lettering artist lettering challenge procreate typography procreate texture procreate tutorial 36 days of type 36 days of type 2021 36 days of type lettering procreate brushes hand lettering hand drawn procreate design strings string art custom type type lettering typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Azusa Okumura

    Azusa Okumura

    Brisbane, Australia

    Star outdoor hiking illustrations character color design procreate flat illustration
    Weekendescape outdoor illustrations hiking character color design procreate flat illustration
    Bilkenstock illustrations summer design color flat procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Twofold®

    Twofold®

    Brisbane, Australia

    Fashion Theme concept design fashion minimalist minimal bootstrap theme web design ui ux website web
    Fonzie Abbott Beer Can Design mockup packaging design beer can can packaging beer
    Travelshoot Mark logo design branding brand mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.