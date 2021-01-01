Hire freelance designers in Bordeaux

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Damien Da Costa

    Bordeaux, France

    New Engagement Page 💌 homepage web landing page website layout
    All Hands Podcast — Landing Page 🖼 hands episode podcast ui illustration landing page web website layout
    All Hands Podcast 🎙 hands cover illustration artwork podcast branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Adrian Campagnolle

    Bordeaux

    Google Packages character animation character boat logo beach football kid ball brand animation brand illustration 2d animations motion design animation google design google
    Google Hotels flamingo illustration design brand design brand animation after effects motion design 2d google design character animation animation hotels google hotels google
    Google flights 2danimation after effects motion graphics 2d google flights google brand animation brand after effects plane character character animation
    • Animation
  • Luc Chaissac

    Bordeaux, France

    Lattice's Elevated Design Illustration internets design brand illustration illo
    🎪 RfH Virtual Conference internets landing page conference
    Lattice's Elevated Design Intro tag light debut 3d motion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Benjamin Ulmet

    Bordeaux

    Bento - Interface Animations logo interface customer onboarding adobe after effects branding ui animation motion graphics motion motion design design brand loop
    Payfit - Motion Partner 🤝 motion graphics payfit partner gif figma after effects template loop branding brand motion design design motion
    Monarch - Landing Animations adobe figma after effects motion design ui character loop monarch brandin illustration motion graphics design motion
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Laura Sabourdy

    Bordeaux, France

    Mexican dancer loop character animation 2d gif joysticks n sliders girl woman limber joysticksnsliders dancer flat design flat animation design motion illustration character
    GameGirl nintendo play tetris gameboy game animation flat design motion illustration
    Summer Camp Animation basics after summer camp summer school design course motion character beast animation aftereffects
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Romain Huneau

    Bordeaux, France

    Animal crossing - animatied stickers part 01 illustraion 2d frame by frame framebyframe nook phone phone campfire home sweet home home motion animation stickers animal crossing
    Stay at Home FREE PROJECT FILE gumroad aep ae project freebie free aftereffects coronavirus covid19 covid stayhome stayathome illustration square morphing shapes motion design animation motion
    stay at home house save life covid-19 covid covid19 pattern pattern art stay home stayhome home shape bordeaux square morphing gif animated geometry motion design animation motion
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
  • Laetitia Bouloc

    Bordeaux

    Template ui appartment house home layout
    Template layout swimming pool home template owner house
    Refty job desktop illustration layout
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Jæn

    Bordeaux, France

    Final Fantasy - Alexander character design challenge dreamy weird gaudi dali alexander final fantasy character design psychedelic surreal illustration
    Toilet Paper Eaters Club editorial illustration fun lol quarantine covid19 coronavirus toilet paper surreal illustration
    Macronavirus france politics satire colorful psychedelic surreal illustration covid19 covid-19 coronavirus macron
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • P A U L

    Bordeaux, France

    Barbershop Logo flat illustrator minimal graphic design branding graphic design clean brand art logo
    Instagram webdesign instagram mobile icon ux branding clean minimal ui graphic design brand art
    Spotify in White ui design ux design brand art type clean webdesign ux minimal graphic design graphic design ui spotify
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anthony Choren

    Bordeaux, France

    Vintage Computer bordeaux mac maya 3dsmax voxel simple clean 3d blender magicavoxel rendering render computer old vintage
    Abstract Bubbles simple clean bordeaux french designer experiment redesign bubbles balls gradients rendering render illustration concept c4d voxel magicavoxel blender 3d
    Legendary Bow french designer bordeaux blender3d voxel magica voxel cyberpunk design daily blender illustration 3d sci fi arrow weapon bow archery
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • victor antonelli

    Bordeaux

    Just a robot getting barrelled shredding robotics robot extrem barrel board surfing tube wave sport surf vision sketch pollen paint illustration humanoid help futur drawing
    Reachy Robot vision sketch robotrobotics pollen paint illustration humanoid home help futur elderly drawing care
    Reachy Robot reachy vision sketch robotrobotics pollen paint illustration humanoid home help futur elderly drawing care
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

