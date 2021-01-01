Hire freelance designers in Belfast

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 49 freelance designers in Belfast available for hire

  • Inga Hampton

    Belfast

    Pancakes cuecal foodie food illustration pancakes food illustration
    Donegal sunset sky mountains landscape forest adobe illustrator trees illustration
    Baby Yoda cue cuecalendar alien cute mandalorian starwars baby yoda illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Linda Coulter

    Belfast, Northern Ireland

    Early Bird Sticker sticker mule sticker design stickermule stickers sticker bird early bird characters character design character illustration
    Siblings wip vector girl boy people characters character character design illustration
    Witching evil spooky halloween witch cat lady character character design illustration
    • Illustration
  • Inkbot Design

    Belfast, Northern Ireland

    7friends Knitting Studio Logo Design brand design logomark logodesign logotype logos branding design knitting symbol logo design logo
    Alertable Logo Design Concept brand design logomark logodesign logotype logos design branding symbol logo design logo
    MetaVision Labs Branding symbol brand design logomark logos logodesign identity businesscard design branding logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Hannah Sharp

    Belfast

    Harvest Time gradient drawtober grain texture pumpkin grain october vegetables food harvest art illustration inktober
    Earl Grey liquid lemon affinity drink drawtober design vectorart texture illustration vector tea inktober
    Autumn Mushrooms mushrooms illustration art october drawtober inktober vector nature gradient orange mushroom design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ben Connolly

    Belfast

    Mascot design for Final Final illustration cartoon monoline fun logo side hustle character mascot mascot design vintage design
    Final Final Logo side hustle eye logo branding graphic design vintage logo design
    More Bang for Your Buck! retro font vacation display palm canyon drive vintage design lettering typography graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Aaron Eccles

    Northern Ireland

    Black Diamond Branding black diamond diamond logo body shop logo auto body logo car valet logo car valet service car valet
    Wide Body Ford Mustang 1970 mustang ford modified ford mustang photo art photo manipulation modified ford ford mustang 1970 ford mustang virtual tuning
    Killer Barber aaronecclesdesign aaron eccles design aaron eccles barber pole vector barber pole snake vector animal design illustration snakes snake barber logo barber shop barbershop barbers barber
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrew Leyburn

    Belfast, United Kingdom

    Coding Illustration Animation 3d graphic design code animation after effects coding motion graphics animation illustration vector design minimal
    Black Lives Matter - Lewis Hamilton Animation no room for racism end racism formula 1 paper f1 blm f1 lewis hamilton after effects typography animation clean design black lives matter blm
    Black Lives Matter - Lewis Hamilton black lives matter no room for racism end racism formula 1 wallpaper fashion paper branding illustration photoshop clean minimal design f1 blm f1 lewis hamilton blm
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Russell Kerr

    Belfast, Northern Ireland

    The Innovation Hub - Mobile Screens minimal flat website mobile ui mobile table form grid app ui ux navigation responsive web design mobile homepage
    Mobile Banking - Onboarding Wireframes user flows user journey onboarding screens forms animation mobile app wireframes ux bank app bank fintech onboarding
    Eamli Homepage principle websites flat website ui ux homepagedesign homepage branding animation design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Stephen McShannock

    Belfast, United Kingdom

    Foodcoma food mockup website minimal web app ux ui design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Beth Shannon

    Belfast, Northern Ireland

    Yoga flow app website illustration web figma meditation yoga app yoga app graphics branding ux ui typography design
    Collab - work chat concept chat work graphics branding web website ux ui typography design
    Figma redesign minimal app graphics branding website ux ui typography design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Matthew W J Wilson

    Belfast, UK

    Simple iOS Music Player uidesign mockup music minimal ios app mobile belfast music player music app
    ASMR Bar Redesign Concept ios iphone mac apple concept video redesign asmr
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

