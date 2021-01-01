Hire freelance designers in Barcelona

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Lorena G

    Lorena G

    Barcelona

    “How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy” buildingblocks colorful woodendolls childrensbook kidsbook 3dcharacter 3d illustration 3dillustration illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
    “How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy” 3d character 3d illustration colorful wooden toys building blocks illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
    36DOT 🏁 woodentoys colorful buildingblocks 3dcharacter 3dillustration illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
    • Illustration
  • Stan

    Stan

    Barcelona, Spain

    Wallet - Onboarding icons payments bounce wallet balance cards after effect animation onboarding schedule crypto dtail studio illustration ae app interaction design ux ui onboarding illustration
    MAD - Wallet & Awards app design app transactions invoices award wallet taxi app interface interaction ux ui
    MAD - App Dashboard flow campaign schedule app calendar interface mobile apps car advertisement design taxi app mobile app ai ux ui data interaction dashboard event application design app dtail studio
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  Barbara Skrodzka
Barcelona

    Barbara Skrodzka

    Barcelona

    Issue 90 ui minimal layout beige typography minimalist blog journal webdesign web ux
    Body Opening Issue 89 blackandwhite ux exhibition homepage animation typography minimaldesign layout minimal ui webdesign web
    Photography Portfolio Issue 88 minimal design beige portfolio ui webdesign typography minimaldesign layout web ux
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  David Felipe V
Barcelona

    David Felipe V

    Barcelona

    Skateboard Shop App ux user interface ui iphone white sport green black app skate skateboard
    Starcity App user interface crowfunding typogaphy building green iphone app ui invest real estate
    Starcity finance bitcoin green app ui real estate website realestate real estate web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Lina Bo

    Lina Bo

    Barcelona, Spain

    Character design shadow flat color simple woman character glyph shape illustration
    Walk with the dog glyph vector color shape simple icon illustration building city beard character person dog
    Sticker font shape color glyph sticker girl woman icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Yan Moryachok

    Yan Moryachok

    Barcelona, Spain

    Love is love love color design character illustration vector body queer lgbt lesbian gay
    About me coffee about me book pet badges icon cute design cat character funny illustration vector man
    Seniors using technology digital art digital phone tecnology seniors cute funny character illustration vector
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dtail Studio

    Dtail Studio

    Barcelona, Spain

    Wallet - Onboarding icons payments bounce wallet balance cards after effect animation onboarding schedule crypto dtail studio illustration ae app interaction design ux ui onboarding illustration
    MAD - Wallet & Awards app design app transactions invoices award wallet taxi app interface interaction ux ui
    MAD - App Dashboard flow campaign schedule app calendar interface mobile apps car advertisement design taxi app mobile app ai ux ui data interaction dashboard event application design app dtail studio
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
    • Illustration
  • Petra Sitaru

    Petra Sitaru

    Barcelona, Spain

    Work it flat design vector art metaphor illustrations spot illustration two colors illustration simple illustration line illustration brand illustration character ui illustration editorial illustration website illustrations work
    Loomis-Pay ui illustration editorial illustration vector flat animal character cloud illustration character concept sales illustration brand illustration metaphore illustration website illustration black and white illustration line illustration spot illustration character design character illustration product illustration
    Spots spiders game hands screen balance glasses hat pop the bubble line illustrations product illustration branding illustrations colorful line illustration lemmons spot illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Drod

    Drod

    Berlin & Barcelona

    Relocation App Concept profile list ui plan process relocation illustration app mobile
    Fitness App Concept like favorite cardio yoga search flat slider mobile ios modal workout fitness
    Spotify Integration Concept glass effect glassmorphism flat ui design minimal ios steps progress mobile video player fitness app concept spotify
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sergi Delgado

    Sergi Delgado

    Barcelona

    EYE psd mockup free vector spain black andd white barcelona surrealism psychedelic art psychedelic lettering typography logo graphic design opart modular illustration op art optical art sergi delgado
    PIXEL typography logo typography design minimal barceona simple typography art free font graphic design opart optical art custom type modular illustration lettering typography sergi delgado
    Pixel font barcelona geometry minimal simple glitch art glitch opticall art pixell calligraphy 36daysoftype op art optical art custom type modular illustration lettering typography sergi delgado
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Pedro Tribizon

    Pedro Tribizon

    Barcelona, Spain

    Property Dashboard - UI Design contracts custom dashboard schedule check list progress bar illustrations calendar meetings responsive design web app property dtail studio documents task management data real estate interaction interface ui ux analytics
    Edit Documents - UI Design notes web application editing tools assistance platform transaction dtail studio dashboard design widgets real estate planning reports and data review edit collaboration document management ui ux illustration interaction interface analytics
    Add Property - UI Design assistance platform planning pin analytics property map tooltip document collaboration interactions listing wizard dtail studio location search onboarding reports project management real estate ui ux dashboad web app interface
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

