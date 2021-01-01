Hire freelance designers in Baku

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Matanat Algayeva

    Baku, Azerbaijan

    P negativespace negative negative space logo negative space minimalist logo paper paper art papercut paper logo p logo minimalism monogram minimal typography branding vector logo icon adobe illustrator graphic design
    dələ minimalism minimalist tail logo squirrel logo animal logo dlogo branding monogram typography minimal vector logo icon adobe illustrator graphic design design
    Hug Yourself modern huglogo monogram monogram logo branding vector typography minimal logo icon adobe illustrator graphic design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Heydar Hasanov

    Baku, Azerbaijan

    Use one app for all your communication services hero header ux ui homepage combine communication interface chat app flat ui app websites messaging app
    Banking Web Design Concept 💳 colorful backgrounds blurred vivid colors gradient design hero header payment landing page website credit card glass bank card finance money blur glassmorphism
    SEOM - Logo Design logomark lettermark blogging write pencil pen search blogger logo branding digital marketing seom logo brand identity brand logo design blog creative logo modern logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Nicat Manafov

    Baku, Azerbaijan

    Moment: About Page landing about company about page website landing page moment branding inspiration design clean ux ui app
    Moment: FAQ Page frequently asked questions faq faq page website design landing page landing website moment branding inspiration design clean ux ui app
    Moment: Landing Page web logo graphic design modern landing screen time landing page app design teal website moment branding inspiration design clean ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Aqil Rzayev

    Baku

    Sidebar navigation uiux ui visual hierarchy hierarchy categories menu 24 px icons sizes paddings margins 4px grid 4pt navigation sidebar ux web design
    Components live chat pricing web design components ui elements ui
    Navigation popup web macos minimalist design product branding menu hoverable popup navigation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bahar Asgarova

    Baku, Azerbaijan

    Smart Home | Application UX/UI Design devicesdesign appdesign smarthomeapp concept art homepage dailyui concept design uxuidesign
    Smart Home | Application UX/UI Design design art smarthomeapplication conceptdesign appdesigner smarthomeapp smarthome appdesign uxui design uxuidesign
    Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre | Concept App Design puppettheatreappdesign uxuidesign puppettheatre conceptdesign applicationdesign appdesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Narmina Talibova

    Baku, Azerbaijan

    Aglay.az Architecture Website Design | Service Page corporative facade ux design ui design design business ux typography web design interface user services page services aglay website architechture architecture uiux ui web
    Softmetric IT development company app | Payment method page finance company software digital mobile iphone x app softmetric apple pay design ui business technology dark mode dark ux cards payment method completed app design app
    Softmetric | Software development company animation animated process device programming page ux template coding computer business concept interface design development technology website ui software web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Gullar Babakishiyeva

    Baku, Azerbaijan

    Codnity | Website Design ui design ux design interactive gradient web design minimalism minimal corporate identity corporate design corporate company development website branding ux ui clean color illustration design
    Gaming App iceland bear green ice cream vector illustration motion illustration interaction gif animation ux ui minimal games gameapp game design color app design app
    Polar Bear Illustration winter love design cover clean snow polarbear bear vanilla ice cream colors art illustration illustrator packaging illustration packaging design packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Peachline

    Baku, Azerbaijan

    Summer Holiday Flyer summer poster summer party summer holiday summer event summer car summer sky sea psd poster party flyer party nightclub island flyer club beach party beach holiday beach flyer beach
    Travel Flyer vacation trip travel flyer travel template summer travel summer holiday summer psd print offers marketing holiday european trip european discount business advertising advert ads
    Summer Beach Party summer poster summer party summer holiday summer event summer car summer sky sea psd poster party flyer party nightclub island flyer club beach party beach holiday beach flyer beach
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Araz Mete

    Baku, Azerbaijan

    Formula 1 App Concept / UI experiment mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile digital concept mclaren car design uidesign uiux ui application app f1 formula1
    FC Barcelona App Concept ui design uiux ui soccer app soccer football app football messi barcelona user interface mobile app mobile ui mobile application app design
    "RedPlanet" Website Concept illustration mars red planet space cosmos desktop web site page website concept website design webdesign website ux design ui design uiux user experience user interface design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Lala Alizada

    Baku

    Character Illustration cartoon illustration design 3d artist 3d art 3d
    Character Illustration abstract design abstract art abstract character design cartoon illustration design 3d artist 3d art 3d
    Character Illustration character design cartoon illustration design 3d artist 3d art 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Оrkhan Akhnazarov

    Azerbaijan. Baku

    PS5 UI concept wireless controller ps5 image illustration vector ux ui gradient flat typography
    Redesign of Heydar Aliyev Center website minimalist exbhitions museum center white theme black theme web design uidesign uxdesign uxui ui ux accessibility usability modern minimal
    Card checkout design flat minimal typography vector user experience mobile ux mobile ui mobile design uiux daily ui challenge daily ui 002 dailyui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

