Hire freelance designers in Łódź

Viewing 11 out of 54 freelance designers in Łódź available for hire

  • Natan Jabłoński

    Natan Jabłoński

    Łódź, Poland

    Music Player App🎵🤘 - Interactive Prototype profile music product design app 2d concept clean mobile player playlist spotify tidal user interface music player modern mobile app app design interaction prototype
    Music Player App🎵🤘 - Profile, Playlist, Search, Login concept app design apple music clean mobile mobile app modern music music app music player player playlist simplicity spotify tidal ui uidesign ui design user inteface ux
    Music Player - UI Mobile App 🎵🤘 ux user interface ui design uidesign ui tidal spotify simplicity playlist player music player music app music modern mobile app mobile clean apple music app design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Patryk Bełc

    Patryk Bełc

    Łódź, Poland

    Barwinki ✻◍ patrykbelc belcdesign jawelery branding flatdesign flatlogo logomark birds barwinki
    Letter "D" ❦ patrykbelc belcdesign alphabet branding flatlogo logodesign leafs nature mark letter
    Pomelon ☙ patrykbelc belcdesign restaurant branding logodesign flatlogo logomark animals deer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Olka Fiszbak-Biernat

    Olka Fiszbak-Biernat

    Łódź, Polska

    Get Healthy! 🏃‍♂️🧘‍♀️🏊‍♂️ healthcare health ios minimalism steps tasks blue illustration ui ux mobile app
    Pet Sitter - Mobile App 🐾 task blue bright app mobile app design animals mobile dashboard calendar ui ux
    Pet Sitter - Mobile App 🐾 mobile application tasks dashboard ux scheduling animals dogs bottom menu profile tiles blue ui mobile app calendar schedule
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Łukasz Żydek

    Łukasz Żydek

    Europe, Poland

    Hinter.ai website design webdesign web ui ux
    Imperial Lighting Factory lamp lighting black website design concept webdesign web ui ux
    After Hours - Software House Website Design software house website design concept ui ux webdesign web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jakub Horna

    Jakub Horna

    Lodz, Poland

    Weather minimal interface skeumorphism skeuomorph neumorphic neumorphism neumorphical uxui design uxui ui ux app weather app weather
    Trekk design skeuomorph neumorphical neumorphic neumorphism interface uxui ux ui maps map
    Data dataviz webdesign web app design app userinterface uxui information information design charts chart minimalism data visualization data design ui ux neumorphic neumorphism
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Osom Studio

    Osom Studio

    Łódź, Poland, Europe

    Soul & Smile - Product Page Desktop and Mobile call to action products product page product new ui iphone model brutalism dark black premium clothes fashion mobile app ecommerce business ecommerce design ecommerce app
    Soul & Smile - Product Page Motion premium desktop clothes fashion brutalism ecommerce business ecommerce design ecommerce animation hoover product page call to action
    Soul & Smile - Products List products page black dark sale app ecommerce business ecommerce design ecommerce app fashion brutalism category list products collection ecommerce photoshoot desktop models clothes premium
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Adam Pakowski

    Adam Pakowski

    Poland, Łódź

    Saiprah wings esport mascot design branding adipe logo a day logo designer logodesign logo mark logotype logos logo design logo
    Travelopteryx travel dinosaur air vector fly wings mascot adipe design branding logodesign logo
    Dragon Tattoo tattoo dragon vector animal logodesign design adipe branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Bartosz Adam Nowak

    Bartosz Adam Nowak

    Łódź, Poland

    Trajkotka speech therapist leaflet children friendly toy child therapist leaflet design
    NaPrezent.pl - logo design brand logo design logodesign giftshop na prezent
    AMC - Accounting Management Consulting design logo branding managment company logo logo design logodesign consulting logo accounting logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Emil Kurzaj

    Emil Kurzaj

    Lodz, Poland

    Gold Hotel Homepage bed and breakfast rooms booking hotel homepage ux ui design webdesign
    Watches shop web shop ecommerce shop eshop design ui ux luxury watches shop webdesign
    Web App UI profile page planner calendar charts report ui ux user experience user interface task app task manager interface design dashboard application app design app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aleksander Sadowski

    Aleksander Sadowski

    Lodz, Poland

    Home Quarantine Assistant epidemic ios app design minimal medical statistics sign up register modal assistant quarantine home quarantine covid-19 covid mobile app mobile ux design ux ui design ui
    Does it Click? hello dribbble main screen rating photo score uxdesign ux uidesign ui startup mobile app minimal ios app design ios app ios doesitclick design app design app analysis
    Does it Click? - Onboarding minimal mobile app ios app analysis animation doesitclick tutorial guide start screen startup onboarding ios app design ios ux design ui design design ux ui app design app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mikołaj Chrostowski

    Mikołaj Chrostowski

    Łódź, Poland

    E-book cover employee support it illustration eye ebook cover company improve communication chat email
    ASAP coop changes never war flag red deadline email teamwork
    Brand values characters teamwork stubborn leadership humanoids wisdom traditional ink handcrafted skills collective
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

