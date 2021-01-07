Hire freelance creative directors in Provo, UT

Viewing 11 out of 219 freelance creative directors in Provo, UT available for hire

  Eric Hoffman

    Eric Hoffman

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    Flow Finance Landing Page data finance dashboad ui dark website landing page
    Route.com Website Is Now Live webpage app iphone ux ui marketing site animation website
    Hylyte Water iOS App application illustration mobile web app design 3d iphone interface ux ui ios app
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  Adam Johnson

    Adam Johnson

    Provo, UT

    BYU websites icons cougar dinosaur website icons
    Read Keychain mustache lips women men read books keychain
    Lakeview Lions probono lion tshirt
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Eric Pavik

    Eric Pavik

    Salt Lake City, UT

    1. Spin sumbuck vinyl songs music texture girl woman song
    2. Can I Believe You vinyl music song people texture woman man fleet foxes
    3. Loner song music vinyl whistle dead loner boy texture
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  Dave Keller

    Dave Keller

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Plankton Hoagie underbelly hoagie ocean sea mockup t-shirt design t-shirt shirt apparel graphics apparel design apparel
    Wooden Monstro mascot logo whale shaper router cutout cnc wooden woodworking wood underbelly monstro
    Netflix Compass underbelly compass hawkins app film production binge tv television movies gantt chart gantt application netflix ui ux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  Chris Owens

    Chris Owens

    Salt Lake City

    Spotify Design Illustrations spotify design people character design illustration music spotify
    Commit Animation app habit icon mark design brand logo branding
    Commit Onboarding icon app branding ux ui illustration excercise books commit habits
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  Ryan Sterling

    Ryan Sterling

    Lehi, Utah

    Health Coach Dashboard health app chat bot chat app chatbot chatting chat dashboard flat design dashboard template dashboard app dashboard design dashboard ui data dashboard data health coach coach health ux ui ui dashboard dashboard
    Pastimes dark mode outdoors mountain biking splash screen login screen splash login events activity outdoor dark ui dark mode ux ui mobile
    Pastimes Branding mobile ux backpacking skiing hiking activity outdoor mobile branding mobile app mobile ux branding ui branding ux ui app branding logo branding mark logo mark mark logo branding
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Brandon Jameson

    Brandon Jameson

    Salt Lake City, UT

    MONEY + LIFE Pattern branding pattern iconography graphic design
    Wealth Confidant Course Icons branding iconography graphic design
    Ideal Outcomes Cards pattern iconography branding graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  connary

    connary

    SLC, UT

    Criteria CF - geometric circular sans font branding ui logo lettering geometric bold connary fagen typeface typography font
    Ellograph CF - soft monospace sans font programming code fonts monospace terminal monospaced ui design lettering geometric bold connary fagen typeface typography font
    Cartograph CF version 2 monospaced font coding text body copy monospace coding font monospaced code lettering geometric bold connary fagen typeface typography font
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Jorrien Peterson

    Jorrien Peterson

    Heber, UT

    Palm & Pine sticker line art monoline badge coast shore lake alpine desert mountain forest tropical ocean pine tree palm
    Wonderland canyon waterall wonderland badge artists point lower falls national park yellowstone
    Friday Fells No. 19 peak badge sun mountain geometric minimal simple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  Matthew Harvey

    Matthew Harvey

    Saratoga Springs, Utah

    RIVER VIEW RANCH - OFFICIAL LOGO landscape wedding utah ogden events ranch
    TEE BOX - OFFICIAL LOGO branding design logo 2021 branding golf ball
    GRAYBURNE - OFFICIAL LOGO sports branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  Quintin Lodge

    Quintin Lodge

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Luna by Datastax minimal clean branding website webapp tech cassandra dashboard web layout app ux ui design
    Still working on the Non-Linear Website...😅 website web ux ui layout typography animation design
    nFlux Homepage marketing branding artificial intelligence design layout typography ai technology tech animation webflow ux website web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

