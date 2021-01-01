Hire freelance creative directors in Tampa, FL

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 224 freelance creative directors in Tampa, FL available for hire

  • Ryan Foose

    Ryan Foose

    Tampa, FL

    Trevor Lawrence Clemson Fanatics fanatics college tigers design sports illustration ncaa football clemson
    Roy Williams Retirement Fanatics illustration apparel fanatics tarheel coach basketball north carolina unc roy williams
    Atlanta Hotshots (Hat Club) hat club hockey flames atl atlanta illustration design branding logo sports
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Logan Liffick

    Logan Liffick

    Tampa, FL

    Charter Branding brand clean iconography icon graphic design illustration flat gradient minimal logo product branding
    splt.js onepage webdesign clean minimal documentation neumorphic library npm javascript ui web design web
    Icon Collection branding ui web iconography vector design clean flat minimal illustration icon icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vincent Pettofrezzo

    Vincent Pettofrezzo

    Tampa, FL

    Stouffer's Community Heroes branding partnership stouffers heroes community icon prospect badge milb design baseball logo sports
    Luis Patiño Illustration procreate illustration mlb rays tampa bay tampa baseball sports
    MiLB Player of the Week week player stars icon prospect branding badge milb design baseball logo sports
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Carmen Clemente

    Carmen Clemente

    Tampa, FL

    Guinness Float irish drink cocktail digital illustration vector photoshop illustrator illustration
    Irish Mint Mojito irish cocktail drink digital illustration vector photoshop illustrator illustration
    BHM Illustration #9: George & Doretha Edgecomb florida portrait digital illustration illustration photoshop bhm black history month
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Eddie Lobanovskiy

    Eddie Lobanovskiy

    Sarasota, FL

    Rumble - Rebrand vector ui design website app identity logo illustration branding icon
    HeatWatch ui vector design website app identity logo illustration branding icon
    HeatWatch vector ui design website app identity logo illustration branding icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Benjamin Oberemok

    Benjamin Oberemok

    Sarasota, FL

    Physical Transformation rebrand mark typography modern logotype body health unfold sport brand identity branding logo design training slimming physical transformation physical
    7pace stickers type print materials identity responsive logo logo system branding logo unfold sticker design illustration badge stickers
    Physical Transformation logo concept physical body transformation grow thin bodybuilding slimming science logotype typography unfold rodin thinker thinker coaching health body physical transformation logo concept logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Corey Thomas

    Corey Thomas

    Sarasota, Florida

    ReBrand Logo - Bruno Diaz logodesign streamer twitch logo design rebranding cartoon character cartoon comic batman superhero logo rebrand
    BoxyFresh - Logo rebranding logos southern retro illustration can boxyfresh streamer twitch brew beer can beer logo rebrand
    Mr Bada Bing - Logo rebranding 3d gangster mafia bullets logos logotype badabing logo design twitch streamer italian skull logo rebrand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Patrick Tuoti

    Patrick Tuoti

    Tampa, Florida

    Pig Cleaver mascot identity shirt tee branding character pig barbecue graphic apparel design illustration
    Builder Melt identity shirt tee typography branding type graphic design apparel illustration
    Builder Grill grilling grill barbecue identity shirt tee branding skull type graphic design apparel illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Santi Jaramillo

    Santi Jaramillo

    St Pete, FL

    POTG packaging packaging paleo design logo branding
    POTG packaging branding logo paleo
    Barbox Photography packaging bar cocktail typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Josh Baron

    Josh Baron

    St. Pete Florida

    Good for Health. Bad for Education akira element 3d 3d pill after effects animation motion design motion
    Stonks 3d amc gamestop hold diamond gem surrealism after effects animation motion design motion
    Diamond Hands amc gamestop bets wallstreet gradient pill diamond gem hands character animation illustration after effects animation motion design motion
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Thomas Palumbo

    Thomas Palumbo

    Tampa, FL

    Moon Child App moon phases moon mobile app design ux app ios ui
    Zazn Quote Screen mobile ux app ios ui quote design meditation zazn
    Greeni Moodboard branding brand identity moodboard green plant brand design brand ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.