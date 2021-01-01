Hire freelance creative directors in Semarang Id

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,421 freelance creative directors in Semarang Id available for hire

  • Aliffajar

    Aliffajar

    Semarang,indonesia

    Podcast Illustration - Podcast Your Great Ideas view hobby love business youtube video fun idea podcasting podcast flat illustration gradient flat design character design header website character design vector illustration
    Get a Target and Achieve your goals Illustration business achievement goals target magic fantasy fun colorful stars space galaxy flat illustration gradient flat design character design website character design vector illustration
    valentine illustration concept couple space illustration art magical fantasy imagination galaxy star lovely love valentines day valentine flat illustration gradient flat design character design character design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ghani Pradita

    Ghani Pradita

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack free 3d blender community figma kit pack illustrations design icons illustration
    Health Journal Dashboard journal doctor medical health chart graph graphic stats design cards icons illustration web dashboard
    Intermittent Fasting Tracker App treatment workout chart glass glassmorphism gradient graph stats fasting health cards dashboard mobile app
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Maulana Farhan 🐣

    Maulana Farhan 🐣

    Semarang, Indonesia

    Online Course Landing Page recomended course virtual learning e learning elearning learning website course website school website hero section clean landing page landing page course landing page course web course app learning app virtual class online learning online class online course
    Online Course Dashboard 👩‍🏫 student dashboard student app student teacher dashboard school dashboard school web school app online learning education app course app learning web learning app graph online school online class education dashboard course dashboard learning dashboard dashboard online course
    Online Course Mobile Application 👩‍🏫 3d object 3d online class online learning online school course course app school app education education app learn virtual class learning app online course
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    My Work Landing Page personal branding ux agency agency website studio service app digital marketing creativedesign uiux branding design website landing page ui
    Application of Time Discipline list meeting task management calender ios productivity app to do list ux mobile time shedule design clean app ui
    Architecture Landing Page interior property art engineers home page ux architectural architecture branding design web design clean website landing page homepage app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jordan Alfarishy

    Jordan Alfarishy

    Purwodadi, Indonesia

    Trends Tracker Mobile App tracking chart tracker homepage ui design ios mobile mobile app design interface icons ux ui trend app line chart graph stats listing chart tracker app tracker
    Online Course Landing Page landing branding page userinterface interface home page landing page homepage webdesign learning clean course ecourse icon website minimal web design ux ui
    UI Elements Project management mobile website webapp elements whitespace card desktop form system component design management project ux uiux ui clean dashboard web app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kemonn 🔥

    Kemonn 🔥

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Messenger Dashboard dashboard status contact video call call channels group team card member profile app dark tools messenger message chat product ux ui
    Brenslá - Outstanding digital design from around the world event news stories portfolio cases media work art collective creative studio agency digital landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    Morvo - Music Player Website track discover listening songs playlist player music app dark glow gradient clean card landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alzea Arafat

    Alzea Arafat

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Opaper Illustration✨ - #3DIllustration 3d character colorful bold web design website app design web landing page character design branding app ux ui cinnema4d c4d blender 3d illustration 3d illustration 3d design
    Unicard Landing - #VisualExploration desktop bold hero header fun vibrant colorful homepage uiux website design web design website 3d illustration 3d design 3d flat web illustration landing page ux ui
    Morning Vibes ⛅ - #3DExploration 3d design web design app design app web minimal room playful colorful vibrant landing page cinema4d c4d blender ux ui illustration 3d art 3d illustration 3d
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Afif Bimantara

    Afif Bimantara

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Holeswing - Golf Courses List and Detail ios mobile app mobile ui uxdesign uidesign country club places nearby round scoring golf golf club mobilegolf sportsapp golfrange golfcourse golfapp mobile clean app
    Smartdeck - Dashboard, Lesson List, Lesson Detail school app lesson smartphone platform teacher student study covid19 lessons dashboard mobileappdesign elearning ecourse uikits uiux mobilelearning onlinecourse ui8 uikit app
    World City Website Landing Page catalunya barcelona museumwebsite landingpage websiteux websiteui citywebsite uitrend userinterface webdesign userexperience uxdesign uiux designprocess uxprocess dailydesign dailyui uidesign agensip
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Muhamad Dwiki Riswanda

    Muhamad Dwiki Riswanda

    Semarang

    Bunnygo - Games Payment Website ui game card payment rabbit bunny games
    Oducation - Education App education app ui design education
    Travel App travelling app travel app traveling explore camp waterfall beach hiking mountains travel
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Yosafat Kristiawan

    Yosafat Kristiawan

    Semarang, Indonesia

    Photo Editor App UI Design camera camera app photo editor app photo editor dark mode dark ui mobile app mobile ui uidesign design ux ui inspiration design
    Crypto App Mobile UI Design crypto app crypto dashboard crypto wallet crypto trading crypto cryptocurrency mobile app design mobile app mobile ui uidesign inspiration design ux ui inspiration design
    Music Streaming Welcome Screen UI Design 10ddc welcome screen welcome page music app music ui inspiration ui design uidesign ui ux 3d art illustration design ux ui inspiration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Faizal Surya

    Faizal Surya

    Semarang, Indonesia

    Redesign JobStreet App Concept 💼 popular like minimalist illustration clean ui mobile clean simple desc home splashscreen job app jobs jobsite
    Onboarding KuliahOn Mobile App Exploration 👨🏻‍💻 ui simple minimal flat mobile top clean design app ui dribbble onboarding popular design popular popular shoot likes follow app
    KuliahOn Mobile App Exploration 👨🏻‍💻 app flat simple clean interface minimal mobile app university simple education virtual online college splash screen splashscreen home screen on boarding mobile mobile design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.