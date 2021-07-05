Hire freelance creative directors in Rome

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 152 freelance creative directors in Rome available for hire

  Beatrice Castaldo

    Beatrice Castaldo

    Rome, Italy

    Spacciovino 🍷 | Onboarding grapes drawing line art outlined bubbles scooter explore drink delivery wine lines outline onboarding app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    Grenouille animation create essence perfume aromatic organic floral draw plant slide buy ordering symbol concept app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    Multi-mobility app 🚕 : homepage palaces isometric direction move signup ride taxi vr map 3d onboarding home concept app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Rhox

    Rhox

    Rome, Italy

    Poppy – BLOODMONEY animated artwork plastic wrap electro vintage rhox typography doom motion design playlist satanic satan metal bashbashwaves temple brutalist brutalism flames frame to frame sumerian records poppy
    Playlist: MANTRATRONICA symmetry dunes desert trip mandala animated cover album artwork compilation 60s psychedelia typography logo illustration design motion design playlist 70s vintage bashbashwaves rhox
    8.000 + 1.000 times thank you! likes windows brutalism brutalist minimal artwork motion design typography panton narrow illustration bashbashwaves 70s mont blanc thankyou thanks followers rhox type foundry fontfabric behance
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Davide Mascioli

    Davide Mascioli

    Rome

    Maximize | Branding & Website illustration typography vector brand design logodesign logotype logo maxi maximize rebranding uiux webdesign website web branding brand design
    Big Sur | App Store icon - Redesign apps ios app vector illustration rendered app store icon app store macos icon macos big sur icon design render illustration macos apple 3d vector redesign icon appstore big sur
    LC23 | Website Redesign web design websites webdesign website design typography vector ui ux website builder redesign restilyng website web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Luca Maletta

    Luca Maletta

    Rome, Italy

    BYE BYE visual design models desert rendering octane renders branding adobe visualart surrealism surreal render photoshop cinema4d c4d artdirection
    You know were are we from foodie nike air max branding nike logo design surreal adobe render photoshop cinema4d c4d artdirection
    HUNGRY c4d adobe photoshop minimalism visualart japan surrealism cinema4d render artdirection
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Francesca Romana Rossi

    Francesca Romana Rossi

    Rome

    Easycamper Modals travelling app travel app travelling travel confirmation data sent green illustrations camping area camping illustration camping campers camper van campervan camper illustration ui
    Easycamper Illustrations ✨ rent camper rent app travelling app travel app travelling travel parking lot parking app camping area campers green illustrations camping illustration camper illustration automobile camper van camper illustration ui
    Easycamper Website camping platform green camper van campervan campers camping area camping camper illustration ui graphic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Filippo Marchetti

    Filippo Marchetti

    Rome, Italy

    Studynow Logo Animation type animation text animation bounce flat minimal logo motiongraphics motiondesign orange wedge orangewedge animation after effects motion graphics logo animation
    Polku Robot lottiefiles lottie animation duik rubberhose orangewedge orange wedge motiongraphics motion design aftereffects json material flat filippo marchetti character animation loop robot lottie
    What's Your Story Logo Animation page flip book spinner loading dots material flat minimal motiondesigner motiondesign motiongraphics aftereffects 2danimation animation logo design logo animation logo
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  Giorgio Luchetti

    Giorgio Luchetti

    Rome

    Face Mask Challenge - Awesome Merch mask design concept ui ux artdirection covid19 art
    Smart thermostat App smart concept minimal nest ux ui humidity temperature smarthome home art direction data visulization data report chart consumption app thermostat
    Dribbble Invite Giveaway type ux ui typogaphy promotion promo dribbble invitation concept minimal invite invite giveaway invite design invitation dribbble design art director art direction
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  Gaia Zuccaro

    Gaia Zuccaro

    Rome

    A brand and Website Proposal website architecture user interface logo branding graphic graphic design design ui
    A new Training app graphic design graphic branding logo app user interface design ux ui
    Podcast Cover basic shapes cover podcast shape vector design illustration branding graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  Gabriel Avram

    Gabriel Avram

    Rome, Italy

    Carbase Redesign - Car shop design modern illustrations rouded popular shot popular cars rental shop simple interface ux ui desktop web website
    Music Icon 3d logodesign icons note ios app logo black yellow darkmode dark popular shot popular music music player modern icon design iconography icon big sur
    Pong Icon blue atari ping pong modern design iconography icon design simple popular shot popular app videogame illustration icons android ios game pong icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  ApplexDesign

    ApplexDesign

    Roma, Italy

    Open your mind creativity face umbrella ideas brain mind
    The Black Rock Garage Co. branding typography vector design illustration logos logo car motor typodesign typo garage
    One Shop green minimal number store market shop logo typo letter 1 one
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  emans

    emans

    Rome

    Linealight illustration character art art branding character illustrator flat logo vector icon illustration
    Toro isometric icons app uidesign ui isometric illustration isometric vector icon illustration
    City-data isometric illustration web app ux ui branding illustrator graphic vector icon illustration
    • Illustration

