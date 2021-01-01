Hire freelance creative directors in Providence, RI

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 457 freelance creative directors in Providence, RI available for hire

  • Ivan Manolov

    Providence, RI

    Join Almanac designer experience design
    Annual Fourplus logo submission fourplus plus four branding symbol monogram mark manolov ivan logo design
    Burgas Tourist Identity Mockup illustration mark symbol type monogram logo typography manolov ivan design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Kirk! Wallace

    Boston, MA

    Strong brain lecture female pregnant dress glasses community apple globe desk pointing education children kids school teacher character illustration
    Grocery Delivery new york texture flat door market vegetables produce grocery mother family character illustration
    Sunday market motion graphics character design boston garden community city building veggies market family friends character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erik Weikert

    Boston, MA

    50 Causeway numbers typography identity branding and identity hub50house boston address realestate branding logo
    Mark Anthony Cooks Ad cooking ribs transit subway mockup personal chef bbq food restaurant logo branding
    Mark Anthony Cooks Logo chicago food restaurant cooking typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Kristen Brittain

    Boston, MA

    Be A Good Human Logo digital handlettering procreate typography logo logotype smile good human good hand lettered logo hand lettered branding design branding logodesign design
    No Rain, No Rainbows procreate illustration procreate lettering badge design rainbow flower flower illustration procreate art typography digital type handlettering lettering procreate design illustration
    Bridgerton - Diamond of the Season illustration design diamond procreate art digital illustration digital art illustration art bridgerton netflix digital procreate design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Amber Haake

    Providence, RI

    trippy dude high hand drawn sparkles character happy smile fungus forrest fungi acid kawaii cute purple dope trippy shroom mushroom ipad pro procreate illustration
    he's a fun•guy happy character dope retro hand drawn trippy clouds rain forrest nature green yellow kawaii cute fungi shroom mushroom procreate ipad pro illustration
    shroom girl kawaii dope magic brown nature high acid vegan typography trippy plants fungi hand drawn cute forrest shrooms mushroom ipad pro procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Matt Willett

    Boston, MA

    Miss Macaron sweet cuphead vintage illustration fleischer fleischer style macarons macaron dessert
    Too Blessed folklore folkart auspicious lucky japanese culture japanese stressed blessed too blessed to be stressed daruma
    Я logo cursive type art type lettermark letter concept experiment typography script cyrillic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrea Vollendorf

    Providence, RI

    Fanimal Dark Mode sports music concert form dark ui dark mode events tickets logo design landing minimal ux web design landing page website ui
    Fanimal events event tickets ticket music pink design landing minimal web design ux landing page website ui
    Dark UI Dashboard design website landing ux dark dashboard enterprise gradient minimal charts graphs analytics dashboard dark ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ashley Diamond Armstrong

    Providence, RI

    Warm + Fuzzy brand identity mark logo
    For Now logo mark brand design logo mark
    For Now logotype brand identity brand design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ryan Arruda

    Worcester, MA

    What Happened In Roswell, New Mexico? flying saucer spaceship type design map space aliens ufo roswell type design typography halftone illustration
    Twenty Thousand Hertz logo design avant garde gothic listen sound design type halftone typography illustration podcast
    Do No Harm graphicdesign type designer hobby crafts crafting signage signs fortune favors the kind vernacular modular type typography type design maxim saying manifesto type typogaphy beads
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • erika dillon

    providence

    Erika Dillon Design Animated Logo motion design after effects 2d animation animation animated gif logo design brand design hand lettering
    Evolving Letterforms hand drawn lettering hand lettered motion graphics frame by frame cel animation hand drawn type animation 2d animation illustration hand lettering lettering
    Oh Fuck Hand Lettered Animation hand drawn type procreate animation animation 2d animation mograph motion graphics hand lettered illustration hand lettering lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tyler Poyant

    Boston, MA

    Grand Canyon packagedesign illustration canyon npf national park grand canyon packaging
    Thats A Good Beer #4 character style pattern bathroom illustration beer
    Thats A Good Beer #3 yard series illustration bbq beer burger
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

