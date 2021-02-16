Hire freelance creative directors in Kentucky Us

Viewing 11 out of 77 freelance creative directors in Kentucky Us available for hire

  • Justin Burks

    Justin Burks

    Lexington, KY

    Snowy Mountain depth of field depth mountain landscape illustration landscape snow illustration
    Cityscape lighting styleframe animation birds eye view clouds sky
    Neighborhood sky house environment illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Jeremy Reiss

    Jeremy Reiss

    Louisville

    Product Illustrations illustrations product crew
    Louisville Zoo 50th Anniversary flamingo polar bear camel giraffe illustration animals zoo kentucky louisville
    Bang Bang Play & Force Out lightsaber star wars firecracker typography illustration slang baseball
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Patrick Hill

    Patrick Hill

    Louisville, KY

    FitPro App ios app design product design 3d animation motion design ui design
    Form Components inputs forms ui animation ux design ui design design systems
    Brand Ambassadors front-end development ui animation motion design ui design web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Carrie Scrufari

    Carrie Scrufari

    Louisville, Kentucky

    Crow's Nest Gardens logodesign branding logotype logo design logo
    Crow's Nest Gardens logodesign logotype logo design branding logo
    Crow's Nest Gardens logo design logotype logos logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jeremy Booth

    Jeremy Booth

    Louisville, KY

    Economic Freedom For All ethereum bitcoin vector global blockchain crypto coinbase economy
    Pixel Icon Pack icons app 8 bit pixel ios14 homescreen
    Air Max 90 Icon Pack am90 air max 90 shoe sneaker nike icon app apple ios14
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Austin McKinney

    Austin McKinney

    Louisville, KY

    Winstead Slabs Website Preview sawmill saw woodworking natural organic dark grain texture grain lumber timber wood website design website
    The Pretty Brain health mental female women landingpage article blog brain ui
    Triangle Logo concept triangle icon line minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lafe Taylor

    Lafe Taylor

    Lexington, KY

    Doodles animation art design design character lafespaceart
    Big Head Charles confidence big head share black stories procreate melanin cute black boy joy kid picture book animation art illustration character design lafespaceart
    Slime Time picture book character design illustration art pajamas daughter procreate melanin black girl magic little girl slime kawaii cute lafespaceart
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Carson Fichtner

    Carson Fichtner

    Lexington, Kentucky

    Drow Prince dnd woodelf elf elves dragon dungeon dungeonsanddragons people character design portrait vector
    Big Harvest perspective gaming video game harvest moon harvest farmer farming farm people design character design videogame illustration vector
    Nurse And Patient vectorart vectors vector art research nurses nurse people character design design characters branding illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Austin Shepherd

    Austin Shepherd

    Lexington, Kentucky

    Tiger Mascot Design tiger design esports vector icon logo sports logo sports design mascot tiger cat procreate illustrator graphic design illustration
    Yveltal Illustration yveltal illustrator pokemon art pokemon go pokemon typography illustration graphic design design
    Mock Website Redesign biotech biology biomedical web design website design website web logo branding ux ui graphic design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • David Higdon

    David Higdon

    Louisville, KY

    SPACE INVADER spaceinvaders atari psa safety covid19 coronavirus design type vector illustration
    Into the Wolf-Dark Shadows literature design book cover vector illustration
    "Bubble" logos design illustration icon branding vector logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Reba Renee

    Reba Renee

    Louisville, Ky

    Mary Ruth's Organics - Stop Motion #2 color pineapple sleep mask stars palm leaf night promo vitamins sleep stop motion video art design branding illustration
    Incredipet Brand Identity pet brand development design typography vector brand design branding logotype logo design logo branding design brand identity
    Mary Ruth's Organics - Stop Motion #1 packaging design vitamins organic cherry video stopmotion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

