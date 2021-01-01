Freelance Creative Directors in Zagreb, Croatia for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Zagreb, Croatia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Hrvoje GrubisicPro
Zagreb, Croatia • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Degordian
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
School of Design
Graduate
2012
Skills
- art direction
- creative direction
- product design
- typography
- uidesign
- ux design
- web design
Mario ŠestakPro
Zagreb, Croatia • $70 (USD) per hour
About Mario Šestak
Typography addict. Travel enthusiast. Head of Design @Bornfight
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Bornfight
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Andrea JelićPro
Zagreb - Centar, Croatia • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Web Designer @ Seahawk
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Figma
- Sketch
- branding
- graphic design
- layout
- typography
- visual communications
- web design
Ivan BjelajacPro
Zagreb, Croatia • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design