Freelance Creative Directors in Zürich, Switzerland for Hire

Marko Prljic

Web3 $60 (USD) per hour

About Marko Prljic

Digital Media Designer. Your next Product designer.

Work History

  • Head of Design @ 2amigos

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Leadership

Skills

  • blockchain
  • human behaviour
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • project management
  • ux
  • visual design
Vitalli Peters

Zuerich (Kreis 1), Switzerland

About Vitalli Peters

Junior Art Director/JUNGvMATT

Webdesign
• Animation & interaction
• Advertising
• Illustration

Work History

  • Junior Art Director @ JUNGvMATT

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation
  • branding
  • developing
  • ideas
  • illustration
  • webflow
Sascha Eggenberger

Pro

Zurich, Switzerland $150 (USD) per hour

About Sascha Eggenberger

Designer, Speaker & Organiser. Working @ Unic. Previous @amazeelabs. Co-Organiser @frontzurich. @Drupal Contributor & Admin UI modernization initiative.

Work History

  • Senior User Experience Designer @ Unic AG

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design
  • front-end
  • interaction design
  • usability testing
  • ux
Juan Carlzon

Schaffhausen, Switzerland $50 (USD) per hour

About Juan Carlzon

Bringing ideas to life through clarity of purpose.

I'm a Logo and Visual Identity designer focused on helping business and personal brands launch and grow.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ cealrlogo.co

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Universidad de Palermo

    Multimedia Design

    2004

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • logo and brand design
  • logo deisgn
  • visual identity design
