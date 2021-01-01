Freelance Creative Directors in Zürich, Switzerland for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Zürich, Switzerland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Marko Prljic
Web3 • $60 (USD) per hour
About Marko Prljic
Digital Media Designer. Your next Product designer.
Work History
-
Head of Design @ 2amigos
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Leadership
Skills
- blockchain
- human behaviour
- information architecture
- interaction design
- product design
- project management
- ux
- visual design
Vitalli Peters
Zuerich (Kreis 1), Switzerland
About Vitalli Peters
Junior Art Director/JUNGvMATT
Webdesign
• Animation & interaction
• Advertising
• Illustration
Work History
-
Junior Art Director @ JUNGvMATT
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- advertising
- animation
- branding
- developing
- ideas
- illustration
- webflow
Sascha EggenbergerPro
Zurich, Switzerland • $150 (USD) per hour
About Sascha Eggenberger
Designer, Speaker & Organiser. Working @ Unic. Previous @amazeelabs. Co-Organiser @frontzurich. @Drupal Contributor & Admin UI modernization initiative.
Work History
-
Senior User Experience Designer @ Unic AG
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- design
- front-end
- interaction design
- usability testing
- ux
Juan Carlzon
Schaffhausen, Switzerland • $50 (USD) per hour
About Juan Carlzon
Bringing ideas to life through clarity of purpose.
I'm a Logo and Visual Identity designer focused on helping business and personal brands launch and grow.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ cealrlogo.co
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Universidad de Palermo
Multimedia Design
2004
Skills
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- logo and brand design
- logo deisgn
- visual identity design