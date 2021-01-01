Freelance Creative Directors in Yogyakarta, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪Pro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead UX Designer @ Priceright part of Eversana (https://eversana.com/)
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app design
- dashboard
- front-end development
- illustration
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ghani PraditaPro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ Paperpillar
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- 3d modeling and rendering
- animation
- app
- blender 3d
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- principle
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website
Kemonn 🔥Pro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $32 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Slabpixel
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Indonesian Institute of The Art Yogyakarta
Visual Communication Design
2021
Skills
- app
- branding
- dasboard
- development
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- isometric
- landing page
- mobile
- product
- product design
- prototype
- web
- web design
- web developement
Afif BimantaraPro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Director @ Agensip Creative Agency
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Amikom University of Yogyakarta
Master
2012
Skills
- Visual Design
- app design
- graphic design
- mobile interface
- ui
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
- website redesign