Freelance Creative Directors in Yerevan, Armenia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Yerevan, Armenia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tigran ManukyanPro
Armenia,Yerevan • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ Renderforest
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
ERIICTA
Bachelor
2016
Skills
- 2d animation
- 3d animation
- adobe after effects
- animation
- art direction
- character animation
- character design
- cinema 4d
- compositing
- explainer animation
- frame by frame
- illustration
- liquid motion
- logo animation
- motion graphics
- ui animation
DianaPro
Yerevan • $45 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder & Trainer @ PIXEL IT School
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ARCHITECTURE AND CONSTRUCTION OF ARMENIA
2009
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- android design
- animation
- application
- graphic design
- illustration
- invision studio
- ios design
- mobile
- sketch
- trainer
- web design
- webdesigning
- zeplin
Rafael
Yerevan, Armenia • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Team Lead @ PicsArt
2011 - 2018
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design