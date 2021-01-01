Freelance Creative Directors in Yekaterinburg, Russia for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Yekaterinburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Alexander Ustinov

Alexander Ustinov

Pro

Ekaterinburg, Russia $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About Alexander Ustinov

UI Designer

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Minimum inc.

    2011 - 2017

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • app icon
  • icon
  • ios design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual design
Message
Agor2012

Agor2012

Ekaterinburg $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Agor2012

Fan of vector graphics, and short animation

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • after effects animation
  • maxon cinema 4d
Message
Anatoly Ivanov

Anatoly Ivanov

Russia, Ekaterinburg $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Anatoly Ivanov

Product Designer, UI/UX Designer of remote Siberia:)

Work History

  • Product designer @ Doma.ai

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Ural State academy of architecture and arts

    Specialist

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Denis Zagidullin

Denis Zagidullin

Yekaterinburg, Russia $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About Denis Zagidullin

web designer

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Message