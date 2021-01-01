Freelance Creative Directors in Wrocław, Poland for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Wrocław, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Valentin SautsPro
Poland, Wroclaw • $30 (USD) per hour
About Valentin Sauts
Product Designer at Onde.app
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Onde
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- app design
- art direction
- design systems
- information architecture
- interaction design
- interactive prototypes
- interactive prototyping
- motion graphics
- product design
- prototyping
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Patryk PustolPro
Wrocław • $70 (USD) per hour
About Patryk Pustol
Product designer with attitude to details, realistic approach to implementation, and working close to developers.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ IngeniousIO.com
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
SWPS University (graphic design)
Bachelors Degree
2019
Skills
- android design
- brand identity
- branding
- ios design
- material design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Paweł SzymankiewiczPro
Wrocław, Poland • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Netguru
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android design
- appdesign
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
Pixelin Studio
Wrocław, Poland • $18 (USD) per hour
About Pixelin Studio
Graphic design is our passion! We love it!
Work History
-
Art Director @ XXL Magazine
2008 - 2009
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- cartoon characters
- creativity
- design
- graphic design
- mascot design
- ui
- ux
- vector graphic
- vector graphics