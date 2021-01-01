Freelance Creative Directors in Wrocław, Poland for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Wrocław, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Valentin Sauts

Poland, Wroclaw $30 (USD) per hour

About Valentin Sauts

Product Designer at Onde.app

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Onde

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app design
  • art direction
  • design systems
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototypes
  • interactive prototyping
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • prototyping
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Patryk Pustol

Wrocław $70 (USD) per hour

About Patryk Pustol

Product designer with attitude to details, realistic approach to implementation, and working close to developers.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ IngeniousIO.com

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • SWPS University (graphic design)

    Bachelors Degree

    2019

Skills

  • android design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • ios design
  • material design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Paweł Szymankiewicz

Wrocław, Poland $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Netguru

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android design
  • appdesign
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Pixelin Studio

Wrocław, Poland $18 (USD) per hour

About Pixelin Studio

Graphic design is our passion! We love it!

Work History

  • Art Director @ XXL Magazine

    2008 - 2009

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • cartoon characters
  • creativity
  • design
  • graphic design
  • mascot design
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphic
  • vector graphics
