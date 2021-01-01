Freelance Creative Directors in Winnipeg, MB for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Winnipeg, MB on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Fateh Zid

Fateh Zid

Pro

Winnipeg, MB, CA $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Fateh Zid

UX / UI Designer & Art Director

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animating
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • uxui design
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Jordan Stephensen

Jordan Stephensen

Winnipeg, MB $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Jordan Stephensen

Designer | Illustrator

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Bold Commerce

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • University of Manitobe

    BFA

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • iconography
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Ryan Poworoznik

Ryan Poworoznik

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Message

About Ryan Poworoznik

I stutter. I listen to heavy metal. And I like small dogs. Available for freelance work.

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Investors Group

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Red River College

    Graphic Design Diploma

    2004

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • typography
Message
Robyn Kacperski

Robyn Kacperski

Pro

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Robyn Kacperski

I am a Designer, Art Director and Creative Operations Consultant. I specialize in strategic branding and marketing, creative process refinement, and creative leadership.

Available for work or collaborations.

Work History

  • Brand Consultant @ Neo Financial

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Red River College

    Graphic Design Diploma

    2014

Skills

  • conceptualization
  • creative direction
  • design thinking
  • education
  • experiential design
  • identity and branding
  • identity systems
  • illustration
  • leadership
  • marketing campaigns
  • mentorship
  • packaging
  • product design
  • rebranding
  • strategic thinking
  • wayfinding
Message