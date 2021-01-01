Freelance Creative Directors in Wichita, KS for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Wichita, KS on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Brian Miller
Wichita, KANSAS • $85 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
FreeLance / Private Practice Design @ Self-Employed
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Wichita State University
BFA
1992
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- illustration
- logo
- naming
- teaching-training
Mike Gangwere
Wichita, KS
About Mike Gangwere
Drummer, spice lover, and Senior Art Director at Dreamstage
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Jajo
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- branding
- illustration
- typography
Andrew Stephens
Wichita, KS
About Andrew Stephens
Creative Director at BalancedComp. Formerly Art Director at Jajo.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ BalancedComp
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Wichita State University
BFA
2008
Skills
- advertising
- album art
- art direction
- branding
- digital strategy
- illustration
- logo
- web design
Meghan Wolfe
Wichita, Kansas • $75 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Marketing Manager @ Goodwill
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Wichita State University
BFA in Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding
- design
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- motion graphics
- typography
- web design