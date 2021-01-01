Freelance Creative Directors in Wichita, KS for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Wichita, KS on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Brian Miller

Wichita, KANSAS $85 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • FreeLance / Private Practice Design @ Self-Employed

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Wichita State University

    BFA

    1992

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • naming
  • teaching-training
Mike Gangwere

Wichita, KS

About Mike Gangwere

Drummer, spice lover, and Senior Art Director at Dreamstage

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Jajo

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • illustration
  • typography
Andrew Stephens

Wichita, KS

About Andrew Stephens

Creative Director at BalancedComp. Formerly Art Director at Jajo.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ BalancedComp

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Wichita State University

    BFA

    2008

Skills

  • advertising
  • album art
  • art direction
  • branding
  • digital strategy
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
Meghan Wolfe

Wichita, Kansas $75 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Marketing Manager @ Goodwill

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Wichita State University

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • typography
  • web design
