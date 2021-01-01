Freelance Creative Directors in Waterloo, ON for Hire

Matthew Doyle

Burlington, Ontario $40 (USD) per hour

About Matthew Doyle

I am an Art Director/Graphic Designer from Burlington, Ontario with a love for sports and branding. When those two worlds collide, I am in my element.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Rogers Media

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • OCAD University

    Bachelor of Design

    2019

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • character design
  • esports
  • esports logo
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • mascot
  • mascot design
  • mascot logo
  • sports branding
  • sports logo
Jetpacks and Rollerskates

Toronto, ON - Kitchener, ON

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Shopify

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Treehouse

    Web Development Cert

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • character design
  • css
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Justine Win

ON, Canada

About Justine Win

Product designer, UI developer, and team player. Currently designing at @Shopify

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Shopify

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • content writing
  • design sprint
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ui developer
  • ux
Kevin Moran

Toronto $95 (USD) per hour

About Kevin Moran

Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.

Work History

  • Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • custom type
  • design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • infographics
  • logomarks
  • logos
  • patterns
