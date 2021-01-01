Freelance Creative Directors in Waterloo, ON for Hire
Matthew DoylePro
Burlington, Ontario • $40 (USD) per hour
About Matthew Doyle
I am an Art Director/Graphic Designer from Burlington, Ontario with a love for sports and branding. When those two worlds collide, I am in my element.
Work History
Graphic Designer @ Rogers Media
2019 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
OCAD University
Bachelor of Design
2019
Skills
- art direction
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- character design
- esports
- esports logo
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logo and branding
- mascot
- mascot design
- mascot logo
- sports branding
- sports logo
Jetpacks and RollerskatesPro
Toronto, ON - Kitchener, ON
Work History
UI/UX Designer @ Shopify
2016 – Present
Specialties
Illustration
9+ years
Education
Treehouse
Web Development Cert
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- character design
- css
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Justine WinPro
ON, Canada
About Justine Win
Product designer, UI developer, and team player. Currently designing at @Shopify
Work History
Product Designer @ Shopify
2019 – Present
Specialties
Illustration
Skills
- content writing
- design sprint
- illustration
- ui
- ui developer
- ux
Kevin MoranPro
Toronto • $95 (USD) per hour
About Kevin Moran
Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.
Work History
Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems
2018 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- custom type
- design
- icons
- illustration
- infographics
- logomarks
- logos
- patterns