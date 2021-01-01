Freelance Creative Directors in Warsaw, Poland for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Warsaw, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Adrian RudzikPro
Warsaw, Poland • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Owner and Lead UI/UX Designer @ adrianrudzik.com
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- ai
- dashboard
- flow
- interface designer
- minimalist
- mobile
- processes
- product design
- prototype
- thinking
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Adam BalazyPro
Warsaw, Poland • $35 (USD) per hour
About Adam Balazy
Product and web designer.
Work History
-
Senior UX/UI Designer @ Ideamotive
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- webdesign
Monika MajkowskaPro
Warsaw, Poland, Europe • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Contractbook
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Skills
- dashboard
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web app
- web design
Jarek MarczakPro
Warszawa • $40 (USD) per hour
About Jarek Marczak
Co-Founder & Senior Product Designer at Pragma
Work History
-
Co-Founder & Senior Product Designer @ Pragma
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- user flows
- user research
- ux
- web design
- webflow