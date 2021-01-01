Hire freelance creative directors in Vinnytsya

  • Yuriy

    Yuriy

    Vinnytsya, Ukraine

    FileShare - Innovate Storage folders memory download share documents jpg mp3 files storage orange blue illustration app ux ui design figma
    Website for a SPA Salon design figma homepage treatment procedure healthcare health japan asia girl transparent background transparent cosmetology cosmetic skincare skin haircare spa
    Notorious Sounds — Music store homepage landing page typography design auto layout figma musicians musician store sing vocal disco dj gradient music store samples sample track
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Max Ekzarkho

    Max Ekzarkho

    Vinnytsia, Ukraine

    The concept of file attachments in chat app mobile ux ui simple clean message mode light dark attachment attach chat app concept
    DateOs - Calendar UI Kit days interface timeline time clean app figma year day week period schedule booking events ui calendar date picker date ui kit
    Evolution of buttons morph timeline change flat ux ui animation buttons evolution
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Alex Petroff

    Alex Petroff

    Ukraine, Vinnytsia

    Tetris business branding design center logo office tetris
    Kristen - party dress brand logodesign dress crown illustration branding design logo monogramm
    F1 logo concept track segment concept logo f1 formula 1 racing race 1 f
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Inna Dzherelovska

    Inna Dzherelovska

    Vinnytsia, Ukraine

    Sky cyberpunk childrenofthelight light line cyberpunk skygame flat character design flat illustration design character illustration vector
    Sky cyberpunk game art sky character design flat illustration design character illustration vector
    Video call friendly smile couple ui web illustrator character design flat illustration design character illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Paul Kuzmichov

    Paul Kuzmichov

    Vinnitsa, Ukraine

    Pizza delivery guy delivery service bicycle guy deliver delivery app knocking on door idea flat illustration pizza delivery design vector atmosphere minimal illustration
    Isometric Illustration typography design vector illustration
    T-shirt Design inspiration quotes logo t-shirt nike t-shirt design designer presentation lettering ui branding minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kostiantyn Brazhyk

    Kostiantyn Brazhyk

    Vinnytsya, Ukraine

    Animation of my own logo designer sacred society logotype creative design vector animation motion graphic motion design logo
    Cartoon hipster bearded young man with coronavirus fever symptom motion design animation cartoon fever corona virus coronavirus covid covid-19
    Restaurant food service order on Mobile App. mobile app application food ordering app online restaurant online order
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alexander Mikolyuk

    Alexander Mikolyuk

    Ukraine Vinnytsia

    Landing page for online courses online courses design tilda
    Online marathon for visage beauty ux web tilda
    Bike shop bike store tilda ux web design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Michael Chervinchuck

    Michael Chervinchuck

    Vinnytsia, Ukraine

    DeCoin dark gambling coin circle after effects animaiton crypto design ui website minimal uiux clean
    Crypto Market - menu screen bitcoin orange tracking cryptocurrency crypto menu app ui uiux clean
    Crypto Market app tracking litecoin bitcoin market crypto app ui design uiux clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Antonina Posokhina

    Antonina Posokhina

    Ukraine, Vinnytsia

    Mobile App mobile design mobile app app profile uiux mobile ui mobile ux ui design
    Medical Appointment App booking medical care userinterface shedule appointment doctor appointment doctors mobile ui mobile app design medical app medical uiux ux ui design
    Design logo for the company ostride labs brand design pin ostride labs logodesign logotype cloud typography icon logo design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kateryna

    Kateryna

    Vinnytsya, Ukraine

    Girl playing ukulele female woman young abstract botanical floral guitar music playing ukulele girl
    girl with a backpack student back to school school girl girl with a backpack backpack walking girl illustration flat
    Girl at the beach 2020 beach illustration flat face mask woman at the beach woman illustration girl vacation holiday summer camp summer 2020 social distance
    • Illustration
  • Dima`saz`Zelenko

    Dima`saz`Zelenko

    Vinnitsa,Ukraine

    Logo for Garage company VITO garage mechanics vito logo jersey illustration esports logo dota2 csgo esport team logo mascot gaming design branding
    Esport logo for steamer СОВА esport team logo esports logo jersey gaming design branding mascot owl logo owls owl logo логотип сова
    Logo for company КЕДР cedr кедр дизайн логотипа cybersport illustration vector logo design mascot team logo gaming branding логотип лого
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

