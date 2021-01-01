Freelance Creative Directors in Vilnius, Lithuania for Hire

Erikas Mališauskas

Vilnius, Lithuania $60 (USD) per hour

About Erikas Mališauskas

Jack of all trades, master of design. Co-founder of Redefinio & Voluto

Work History

  • Head of design @ Monetha

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • coding
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Aiste

Vilnius

About Aiste

Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand architecture
  • brand consultant
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • identity and branding
  • identity systems
  • logo
  • strategic design
  • strategic thinking
  • strategist
  • symbol design
  • trademark design
  • visual identity design
Monika Pernavaitė

Vilnius, Lithuania $50 (USD) per hour

About Monika Pernavaitė

Logotype and Brand Identity Specialist.
Creative Director at DYM Media.

I help businesses and personal brands to achieve clarity of identity and increase their profits by establishing brand awareness and delivering
clear, hard hitting solutions that help businesses look established, build authority and trust.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ DYM Media

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Vilnius Academy of Art

    BA

    2019

Skills

  • branding
  • brandmark
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icondesign
  • identity and branding
  • identity design
  • identity systems
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logotype
  • stationary
Paulius

Vilnius, Lithuania

About Paulius

Illustrator, UI/UX designer. Available for freelance/remote work.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer, Illustrator @ Skycop.com

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • Kaunas College

    Bachelor

    2012

Skills

  • art direction
  • character design
  • design
  • digital
  • icon
  • illustration
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
