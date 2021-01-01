Freelance Creative Directors in Vilnius, Lithuania for Hire
Erikas MališauskasPro
Vilnius, Lithuania • $60 (USD) per hour
About Erikas Mališauskas
Jack of all trades, master of design. Co-founder of Redefinio & Voluto
Work History
-
Head of design @ Monetha
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- coding
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
AistePro
Vilnius
About Aiste
Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand architecture
- brand consultant
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- identity and branding
- identity systems
- logo
- strategic design
- strategic thinking
- strategist
- symbol design
- trademark design
- visual identity design
Monika Pernavaitė
Vilnius, Lithuania • $50 (USD) per hour
About Monika Pernavaitė
Logotype and Brand Identity Specialist.
Creative Director at DYM Media.
I help businesses and personal brands to achieve clarity of identity and increase their profits by establishing brand awareness and delivering
clear, hard hitting solutions that help businesses look established, build authority and trust.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ DYM Media
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Vilnius Academy of Art
BA
2019
Skills
- branding
- brandmark
- graphic design
- icon
- icondesign
- identity and branding
- identity design
- identity systems
- illustration
- logo
- logotype
- stationary
Paulius
Vilnius, Lithuania
About Paulius
Illustrator, UI/UX designer. Available for freelance/remote work.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer, Illustrator @ Skycop.com
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
Kaunas College
Bachelor
2012
Skills
- art direction
- character design
- design
- digital
- icon
- illustration
- print design
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics