Freelance Creative Directors in Vienna, Austria for Hire

Laurids

Laurids

Vienna, Austria $120 (USD) per hour

About Laurids

Hi, I'm Laurids, currently Art Director for Springtime Technologies. I love minimalism, architecture and food.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Springtime Technologies

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • HTL Spengergasse

    Multimedia Designer

    2016

Skills

  • design
  • ui
  • ux
Michal Skvarenina

Michal Skvarenina

Vienna, Austria

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • branding
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Nenad Milosevic

Nenad Milosevic

Vienna, Austria $45 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Interaction and interface designer @ Mixed In Key

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • software
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ashley Winkler

Ashley Winkler

Vienna, Austria

About Ashley Winkler

I'm a digital designer with 10+ years of experience, specialising in design systems, user experiences and digital products. Based in Vienna, AT.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Studio Firlefanzski

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand strategies
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
