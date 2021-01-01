Freelance Creative Directors in Vancouver, BC for hire

Konstantin Sokhan

Vancouver, Canada $200 (USD) per hour

About Konstantin Sokhan

Design @ Frame.io. Previously design director at MetaLab. Ex-Torontonian. Full stack Dev. Created stockwallet.io. Lover of climbing and the great outdoors.

Work History

  • Design Director @ MetaLab

    2015 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design
  • development
  • ios design
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
Broklin Onjei

Pro

Vancouver, Canada

Work History

  • Creative Director/Senior Graphic Designer @ Creative Invention Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • The Art Institute of Vancouver

    Graphic Design and Foundation for Design

    2016

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • print design
  • web design
Matt Hanns Schroeter

Vancouver, Canada $60 (USD) per hour

About Matt Hanns Schroeter

he/him

Illustrator exploring the intersections of identity, insecurities, sexuality and technology.

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Matt Hanns Schroeter

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Centralia College

    A.A. Graphic Design

    2006

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • visual design
Michael Sacca

Pro

Vancouver, BC $100 (USD) per hour

About Michael Sacca

EVP & GM, @Dribbble.

Work History

  • VP Product @ Dribbble

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Education

  • SUNY Oneonta

    Bachelors of Business and Music

    2004

Skills

  • podcasting
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • ui
  • uiux
  • ux
