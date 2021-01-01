Freelance Creative Directors in Vancouver, BC for hire
Konstantin Sokhan
Vancouver, Canada • $200 (USD) per hour
About Konstantin Sokhan
Design @ Frame.io. Previously design director at MetaLab. Ex-Torontonian. Full stack Dev. Created stockwallet.io. Lover of climbing and the great outdoors.
Work History
-
Design Director @ MetaLab
2015 - 2021
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- design
- development
- ios design
- product design
- product strategy
- prototype
- ui
- ux
Broklin OnjeiPro
Vancouver, Canada
Work History
-
Creative Director/Senior Graphic Designer @ Creative Invention Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
The Art Institute of Vancouver
Graphic Design and Foundation for Design
2016
Skills
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging
- print design
- web design
Matt Hanns Schroeter
Vancouver, Canada • $60 (USD) per hour
About Matt Hanns Schroeter
he/him
Illustrator exploring the intersections of identity, insecurities, sexuality and technology.
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Matt Hanns Schroeter
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Centralia College
A.A. Graphic Design
2006
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- visual design
Michael SaccaPro
Vancouver, BC • $100 (USD) per hour
About Michael Sacca
EVP & GM, @Dribbble.
Work History
-
VP Product @ Dribbble
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
6–8 years
Education
-
SUNY Oneonta
Bachelors of Business and Music
2004
Skills
- podcasting
- product design
- product strategy
- ui
- uiux
- ux