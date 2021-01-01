Freelance Creative Directors in Valencia, Spain for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Valencia, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Hermes Mazali

Hermes Mazali

Valencia $25 (USD) per hour

About Hermes Mazali

Senior Graphic Designer & Art Director

Work History

  • Owner freelance @ Hmazali.com

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • U.A.D.E.

    bachelor's degree

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • digital
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Rob Diaz

Rob Diaz

Valencia, Spain

Work History

  • Freelance Art Director @ Rob Diaz

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • character animation
  • character design
  • motion graphics
  • photography
Enisaurus

Enisaurus

Valencia, Spain $80 (USD) per hour

About Enisaurus

Illustration works for clients like BMW, The Washington Post, Pepsi and Dropbox. Represented by Closer&Closer (US).

Work History

  • Editorial Illustrations @ XQ Super School Board

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • advertising illustration
  • character design
  • commercial illustration
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • magazines
  • motion graphics
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
Alex Loudart

Alex Loudart

Valencia, Spain

About Alex Loudart

Hi!
I´m Alex Mellado "Loudart" and i´m a graphic and motion designer.
I hope you enjoy my crazy mental adventures. Lets go!

Work History

  • Creative director @ Promokore

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • ESAT Valencia

    3D Animation

    2016

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • Motion Design
  • animation
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • character design
  • design
  • drawing and painting
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • motion graphics
