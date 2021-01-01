Freelance Creative Directors in Valencia, Spain for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Valencia, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Hermes Mazali
Valencia • $25 (USD) per hour
About Hermes Mazali
Senior Graphic Designer & Art Director
Work History
-
Owner freelance @ Hmazali.com
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
U.A.D.E.
bachelor's degree
2017
Skills
- branding
- digital
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Rob DiazPro
Valencia, Spain
Work History
-
Freelance Art Director @ Rob Diaz
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- character animation
- character design
- motion graphics
- photography
Enisaurus
Valencia, Spain • $80 (USD) per hour
About Enisaurus
Illustration works for clients like BMW, The Washington Post, Pepsi and Dropbox. Represented by Closer&Closer (US).
Work History
-
Editorial Illustrations @ XQ Super School Board
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- advertising illustration
- character design
- commercial illustration
- editorial design
- illustration
- magazines
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator
Alex LoudartPro
Valencia, Spain
About Alex Loudart
Hi!
I´m Alex Mellado "Loudart" and i´m a graphic and motion designer.
I hope you enjoy my crazy mental adventures. Lets go!
Work History
-
Creative director @ Promokore
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
ESAT Valencia
3D Animation
2016
Skills
- 2d animation
- 3d animation
- 3d graphics
- Motion Design
- animation
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- character design
- design
- drawing and painting
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logo desing
- motion graphics