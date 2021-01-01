Freelance Creative Directors in Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Halo Mobile

Halo Mobile

Pro

Ukraine $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • CEO & Founder @ Halo Lab

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android
  • customer journey mapping
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ios
  • mobile
  • mobile application development
  • mobile first
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
Message
Vlad Ermakov

Vlad Ermakov

Pro

Ukraine $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Founder @ Toglas

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • dashboard
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Metacarbon

Metacarbon

Pro

Lviv, Ukraine $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Head of Design, Co-Founder @ Saga Design Team

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobiledesign
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Serhii Polyvanyi

Serhii Polyvanyi

Pro

Europe, Ukraine $45 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Founder & Design Director @ Black Lead Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • landing
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
Message