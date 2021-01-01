Freelance Creative Directors in Uganda for hire

Freelance Creative Directors in Uganda for hire

NinnoJackjr

Uganda $100 (USD) per hour

About NinnoJackjr

Design, sleep, reap-it

Work History

  • Lead designer @ Agandy Studios

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Siraj Kimuli

Kampala, Uganda

About Siraj Kimuli

Let's about about experiences.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Andy Katamba

Kampala $28 (USD) per hour

About Andy Katamba

A passionate and creative guy with creative discipline in graphics design and UX/UI.

Work History

  • Graphics designer / Front-end developer @ Bolt Digital Agency

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end dev
  • front-end development
  • graphic and web design
  • seo expert
  • social media marketing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Arnold Ssebutiko

Uganda

About Arnold Ssebutiko

Motion designer

Work History

  • Motion Graphics Artist @ Vision Group (uganda)

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d 3d animation
  • broadcast
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • vizualization
