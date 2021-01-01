Freelance Creative Directors in Turkey for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Erdem Tonyalı

Erdem Tonyalı

Pro

İstanbul

Message

About Erdem Tonyalı

Brand Designer, Co-Founder @Creathive

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Creathive

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Erciyes University

    Bachelor Degree

    2015

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • logo
Message
Sencer B. Yılmaz

Sencer B. Yılmaz

Pro

Istanbul

Message

About Sencer B. Yılmaz

UI & UX Designer, Co-Founder @Creathive

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Creathive

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Akdeniz University

    Fine Arts

    2006

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Burak Karakaya

Burak Karakaya

Pro

Istanbul

Message

Work History

  • Founder @ Hitechia

    2014 - 2016

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app design
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Semih Kodarlak

Semih Kodarlak

Istanbul, Turkey $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Semih Kodarlak

Art Director

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ BA

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • curious
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
Message