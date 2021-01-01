Freelance Creative Directors in Turkey for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Erdem TonyalıPro
İstanbul
About Erdem Tonyalı
Brand Designer, Co-Founder @Creathive
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ Creathive
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Erciyes University
Bachelor Degree
2015
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- logo
Sencer B. YılmazPro
Istanbul
About Sencer B. Yılmaz
UI & UX Designer, Co-Founder @Creathive
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ Creathive
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Akdeniz University
Fine Arts
2006
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- illustration
- ui
- ux
Burak KarakayaPro
Istanbul
Work History
-
Founder @ Hitechia
2014 - 2016
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- app design
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- mobile
- mobile design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Semih Kodarlak
Istanbul, Turkey • $100 (USD) per hour
About Semih Kodarlak
Art Director
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ BA
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- curious
- icon
- illustration
- logo desing
- motion graphics
- packaging
- typography
- ui