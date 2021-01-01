Hire freelance creative directors in Tungi

  • Razy Hassan

    Razy Hassan

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    MultiVariants - Feature Page Redesign 🔥 landing page website web design branding interface ui design design app ui
    Blog Landing Page 🔥 web design blog website blog page landing page blog branding vector art artwork illustration clean ui design design app ui
    MultiVariants - Feature Page Redesign 🔥 shopify app feature page landing page branding clean interface ui design design app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ridoy Rock

    Ridoy Rock

    Dhaka Bangladesh

    Sports Live Score App Dark game fifa soccer bet live football live update ridoy rock app prediction betting score live score football football app sports app sport
    Kickstart Career Web Design illustration women client kickstart job career wed design ridoy rock web landing page ui ux
    SEO & Digital Marketing Website website web page web design web user interface ui ux ridoy rock ridoy marketing landing page digital marketing seo services
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Iqbal Hossain ✪

    Iqbal Hossain ✪

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Nike Shoes - App Design Concept mobile app mobile nike air shoe running workout shoe mobile ecommerce concept ui design shoes nike
    Job Finder - Mobile Design find dream job best ui design my jobs job search job listing best design mobile design job app
    Podcasts - Mobile App trendy design clean ui popular shot android ios mobile app design best app top design ui design self care meditation splash listen music podcasts
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Bappi

    Bappi

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Course Page for LS course single page language school learndash learnpress online course education website lms course course page
    Travel agency landing page agency tourism tour travel website travel app travel
    Food order landing page for Restaurant restaurant website menu drinks food order food restaurant app restaurant
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pixel Signs

    Pixel Signs

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    BeHealthy-Medical PSD Template V5 medical icons landing page design hospital health care doctor clinic appointment booking logo website creative flat design typography branding web minimal ux ui 2020 trend
    BeHealthy-Medical PSD Template V4 organization logo landing page design appointment booking hospital medical healthcare clinic doctor website flat typography creative design branding web ux minimal ui 2020 trend
    BeHealthy-Medical PSD Template V3 logo web website design 2020 trend doctor medical ux ui creative flat typography minimal landing page design hospital organization healthcare health clinic branding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Khandaker Rasel

    Khandaker Rasel

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Dating App 💖 Contact Matching 🌹 send invitation bubble contact matching app animation tinder dating love leving together aftereffects animation love birds valentines valentines day uiux mobile ui ui clean design uiuxdesign mobile app match
    Dating App Concept match mobile app uiuxdesign clean design ui mobile ui uiux valentines day valentines swipe love birds animation aftereffects leving together love dating tinder motion app animation
    Backoffice for Employment Agency chart graph member joining finance business finance payout income vs commission income dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad admin dashboard admin template admin design admin panel admin uiux design ui backoffice
    • Animation
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Radowan Nakif Rehan

    Radowan Nakif Rehan

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Evaly.com.bd || Product Details Page prodcuts product landing page product details ecommerce uiuxdesign minimal product page ecom evaly
    Webflow Logo Redesign concept trend minimal icon brand logo redesign webflow
    UI Cards minimal ui clean ui card ui card mobile ui kit ecommerce minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Zahidul

    Zahidul

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Portal illustration for hero section hero illustration home page illustration human illustration sports people digital illustration technology illustration tech illustration planet illustration outer space illustration portal illustration hero section illustration hero image color poster app illustration landing page illustration ui illustration illustration
    Planet illustration outer space planet art digital illustration hero section home page homepage illustration website illustration app illustration landing page illustration ui illustration illustration
    Illustration for clothing site flat illustration illustration trend fashion illustration people illustration people e-commerce illustration digital illustration hero image illustration hero image web page illustration poster vector ui home page illustration app illustration landing page illustration ui illustration illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tarik Eamin

    Tarik Eamin

    Dhaka

    Act I Sentrum - Psychologists website design concept 2019 trend firstshot wordpress website visual interface ui ux landing page typography illustration web design brand agency branding brand identity minimal website design psychology psychologists
    Online Cultural School landingpage graphics interface ios graphics icons figma app web design website first shot color ui branding ux landing page typography minimal illustration design web
    Real Estate Website - Living Bay website webdesign web ux ui typography research product design illustrations illustration header growth gradient design real estate consultation character business branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rashed Kabir

    Rashed Kabir

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Hosting Service ui userinterface landing cloud hosting illustration marketing minimal creative startup corporate agency business
    Mobile App Landing landing saas landing. webdesign minimal creative startup agency business mobile app branding graphic design ui
    Creative Agency saas app modern minimal agency corporate marketing creative startup business illustration graphic design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • AMdesignspack 🔥 | Logo Designer | Brand identity Designer

    AMdesignspack 🔥 | Logo Designer | Brand identity Designer

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Imposter Mobile app Brand Guide style amdesignspack website logo brand design identity logo identity brand identity graphical cart for mobile app graphical chart brand guide style brand guide mobile app brand mobile app logo spy logo imposter logo
    Imposter Mobile app logo design devoloper agnecy app maker app agency logo for sell marketing agency modern logo amdesignspack dribbble brand app logo modern app logo application logo app icon website logo brand logo imposter lgo imposter app logo mobile app logo
    Safe Door logo design company logo trend blue best door door company real estate logo logo march logo for sell constraction door sell home buy sell realestate door concept minimal logo blue logo mdoerndoor minimal door door logo safe logo safedoor
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research

