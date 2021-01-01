Freelance Creative Directors in Tulsa, OK for Hire

J.D. Reeves

Pro

Tulsa, Oklahoma $100 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art Director @ ghost

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Oklahoma

    M.F.A.

    2017

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • icon
  • logo
  • poster design
  • textures
  • typography
Hayden Walker

Tulsa, Ok

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Brian Welzbacher

Tulsa, OK $22 (USD) per hour

About Brian Welzbacher

Graphic designer by trade. Craft beer enthusiast. Owner/operator of Beer is OK, a craft beer outfitter.

Work History

  • Designer @ Matrix Service Company

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe creative cloud
  • apparel design
  • branding
  • creative marketing
  • entrepreneur
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product development
Kevan Gerdes

Pro

Tulsa, Oklahoma $70 (USD) per hour

About Kevan Gerdes

This is the studio of Kevan Gerdes. No matter your industry I can help your business succeed. What makes your product stand out the most? Design. Great design in products, marketing, logos, packaging and interactive experiences can take your company to the next level. I love working with brands that want to stand out and make waves. I am your typical designer who is obsessed with type, texture and technology. I excel in marrying strategy and design to solve real business problems. If you’re ready to take on the challenge let’s talk.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Cosby Harrison Marketing

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • creative suite
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • invision
  • layout
  • logo and branding
  • presentation design
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
