Freelance Creative Directors in Tulsa, OK for Hire

J.D. ReevesPro
Tulsa, Oklahoma • $100 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ ghost
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Oklahoma
M.F.A.
2017
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- icon
- logo
- poster design
- textures
- typography
Brian Welzbacher
Tulsa, OK • $22 (USD) per hour
About Brian Welzbacher
Graphic designer by trade. Craft beer enthusiast. Owner/operator of Beer is OK, a craft beer outfitter.
Work History
-
Designer @ Matrix Service Company
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe creative cloud
- apparel design
- branding
- creative marketing
- entrepreneur
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- product development
Kevan GerdesPro
Tulsa, Oklahoma • $70 (USD) per hour
About Kevan Gerdes
This is the studio of Kevan Gerdes. No matter your industry I can help your business succeed. What makes your product stand out the most? Design. Great design in products, marketing, logos, packaging and interactive experiences can take your company to the next level. I love working with brands that want to stand out and make waves. I am your typical designer who is obsessed with type, texture and technology. I excel in marrying strategy and design to solve real business problems. If you’re ready to take on the challenge let’s talk.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Cosby Harrison Marketing
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- creative suite
- figma
- graphic design
- invision
- layout
- logo and branding
- presentation design
- sketch
- typography
- ui
- web design