Freelance Creative Directors in Toronto, ON for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Toronto, ON on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jetpacks and RollerskatesPro
Toronto, ON - Kitchener, ON
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Shopify
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Treehouse
Web Development Cert
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- character design
- css
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Kevin MoranPro
Toronto • $95 (USD) per hour
About Kevin Moran
Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.
Work History
-
Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- custom type
- design
- icons
- illustration
- infographics
- logomarks
- logos
- patterns
Julia GalePro
Toronto, Canada • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer & Advertising Manager @ Simila Cyprus Ltd
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Kharkiv National University of Economics
Master’s in Business Economics
2010
Skills
- app designer
- illustration
- ios design
- mobile
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Rosey Cheekes
Toronto, Canada
About Rosey Cheekes
Making the world cuter and happier one step at a time!
Work History
-
lead designer @ SquareShip
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Seneca College
Diploma in Illustration
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- cute
- graphic design
- happy
- illustration
- vector graphics