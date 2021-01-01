Freelance Creative Directors in Tokyo, Japan for Hire
Kendrick PingkianPro
Tokyo, Japan • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Multimedia Designer @ Range IPI - UAE
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Education
-
School of Design and Arts - De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde
Bachelor of Arts in Animation
2012
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- layout and design
- product design
- sketch
- typography
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Yunyan
Nerima,Beijing • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- maxon cinema 4d
Nob NukuiPro
Tokyo, Japan
About Nob Nukui
Hi I'm Nobtaka call me Nob,
Tokyo based freelance Product Designer.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- icon
- information architects
- ios android design
- ui
Bento Graphics Inc.
Tokyo, Japan
About Bento Graphics Inc.
Bento Graphics is a Tokyo-based design studio serving up compelling experiences, blended from fine branding, illustration, interface design and development.
Work History
-
Director/Designer @ Bento Graphics Inc
2006 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- brand identity
- creative direction
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- information architecture
- print design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- visual identity design
- wordpress theme development