Freelance Creative Directors in Thāne, India for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Thāne, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Siddhita uparePro
mumbai,india • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
COO @ ruttl
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
JJ institute of aaplied art
BFA
2015
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- ios design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Vimal KutmutiaPro
Mumbai, India • $50 (USD) per hour
About Vimal Kutmutia
Founder and Design Director at 17Seven
Work History
-
Design Strategist & Founder @ 17Seven
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app design
- brand identity
- branding
- ios app design
- iphone ui design
- logo
- mobile
- mobile design
- product design
- ui
- ui design
- ux
- ux design
- web application design
- web design
- website redesign
ParthPro
Mumbai, India
About Parth
Strong believer in the supreme powers of hot chocolate. Creative Lead @iGenero. Finds joy in ideas and beauty in craft.
Work History
-
Creative Lead @ iGenero
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Mumbai University
Mass Communication
2016
Skills
- branding
- product design
- ui
- uxdesign
Sanni sahil 🍃
Mumbai, India • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Brucira
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- app ui
- brand identity
- illustration
- interface designer
- ios app
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design