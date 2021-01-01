Freelance Creative Directors in Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Abul Bashar Muhammad Salahuddin 🚀

Abul Bashar Muhammad Salahuddin 🚀

Ho Chi Minh $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Senior 2D Artist @ Gameloft

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of Dhaka

    MFA

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • avatar
  • book illustration
  • caricature
  • character design
  • illustration
  • pixel art
  • vector graphics
  • webillustration
Message
Nguyen Tuyen

Nguyen Tuyen

Pro

Ho Chi Minh city $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Motion Artist @ Manabie Vietnam

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Arena-Multimedia

    ADIM

    2011

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • character design
  • explainer video
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • uiux animation
Message
Sang Nguyen

Sang Nguyen

Pro

Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About Sang Nguyen

Contributing and implementing the solutions of user experience to more than 20 passionate technical startups in the US market.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Launch Deck

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • FPT Arena Multimedia

    Advanced Diploma in Multimedia

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • appdesign
  • branding identity
  • interaction design
  • interface animation
  • logo deisgn
  • product design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message
Erfan

Erfan

Pro

HCMC, Vietnam $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Erfan

German UX Lead with 10+ years in Product and Branding.

Designing experiences for 20+ projects from research to launch. Focus on Design Thinking for user-centric solutions and business friendly outcomes.

-----> Contact on Linked-In

Work History

  • UX Lead @ Talimi - UX Consultancy

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UX Design
  • UX Research
  • branding
  • design thinking
  • discovery
  • naming
  • product design
  • user research
  • ux strategy
  • workshops
Message