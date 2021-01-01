Freelance Creative Directors in Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam for hire
Abul Bashar Muhammad Salahuddin 🚀
Ho Chi Minh • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior 2D Artist @ Gameloft
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
University of Dhaka
MFA
2014
Skills
- animation
- avatar
- book illustration
- caricature
- character design
- illustration
- pixel art
- vector graphics
- webillustration
Nguyen TuyenPro
Ho Chi Minh city • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Motion Artist @ Manabie Vietnam
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Arena-Multimedia
ADIM
2011
Skills
- 2d
- 3d graphics
- animation
- character design
- explainer video
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- uiux animation
Sang NguyenPro
Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam • $40 (USD) per hour
About Sang Nguyen
Contributing and implementing the solutions of user experience to more than 20 passionate technical startups in the US market.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Launch Deck
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
FPT Arena Multimedia
Advanced Diploma in Multimedia
2014
Skills
- animation
- appdesign
- branding identity
- interaction design
- interface animation
- logo deisgn
- product design
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
ErfanPro
HCMC, Vietnam • $100 (USD) per hour
About Erfan
German UX Lead with 10+ years in Product and Branding.
Designing experiences for 20+ projects from research to launch. Focus on Design Thinking for user-centric solutions and business friendly outcomes.
-----> Contact on Linked-In
Work History
-
UX Lead @ Talimi - UX Consultancy
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- UX Design
- UX Research
- branding
- design thinking
- discovery
- naming
- product design
- user research
- ux strategy
- workshops