Freelance Creative Directors in Tel Aviv, Israel for Hire

Sebastian Mantel

Tel Aviv, Israel $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead designer @ wix.com

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
repael

Tel Aviv

About repael

Digital products UI/UX Design and Branding

Work History

  • Creative Director @ rep creative

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • shenkar

    B.Des

    2015

Skills

  • Brand Identity
  • Visual Design
  • game design
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interfaces
  • product design
  • prototype
  • saas
  • ui
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • visual identity design
Pierre Kleinhouse

Tel Aviv

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • badge design
  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Shahar Kagan

Tel Aviv $70 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX leader @ Crossrider

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • bi
  • infographic design
  • product design
  • product management
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user centered design
  • ux
