Freelance Creative Directors in Tel Aviv, Israel for Hire

Sebastian MantelPro
Tel Aviv, Israel • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead designer @ wix.com
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- art direction
- mobile
- ui
- ux
repaelPro
Tel Aviv
About repael
Digital products UI/UX Design and Branding
Work History
-
Creative Director @ rep creative
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
shenkar
B.Des
2015
Skills
- Brand Identity
- Visual Design
- game design
- illustration
- interface designer
- mobile app ui
- mobile interfaces
- product design
- prototype
- saas
- ui
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- visual identity design
Pierre Kleinhouse
Tel Aviv
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- badge design
- branding
- character design
- design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Shahar Kagan
Tel Aviv • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX leader @ Crossrider
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- bi
- infographic design
- product design
- product management
- sketch
- ui
- user centered design
- ux