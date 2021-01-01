Freelance Creative Directors in Tehrān, Iran for hire
Dariush Habibpour
Tehran, Iran
About Dariush Habibpour
Product Designer
Work History
-
UI & SFX Designer @ Idea Pardazan
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Attention to Details
- Collaboration
- Communication
- Continuous Learning
- Customer Focus
- Decision Making
- Design Systems
- High Work Standards
- Illustration and Icon Design
- Interaction and UI Design
- Problem Solving
- Prototyping
- System Thinking
- UX Design
- Visual Design
Mohammad Sarikhani
Tehran • $10 (USD) per hour
About Mohammad Sarikhani
A Man for All Seasons
Work History
-
Product Manager @ Bahar E-Commerce Services
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- product design
- sketch app
Tannaz Sadeghi
Tehran, Iran • $30 (USD) per hour
About Tannaz Sadeghi
Product Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Snapp!
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Central Tehran Branch
Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Ario
Tehran,Iran
About Ario
Lord of mouse clicking button in illustrator kingdom.
Available for remote and freelance work. Hit me up here or on my Instagram.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d