Freelance Creative Directors in Tehrān, Iran for hire

Dariush Habibpour

Dariush Habibpour

Tehran, Iran

About Dariush Habibpour

Product Designer

Work History

  • UI & SFX Designer @ Idea Pardazan

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Attention to Details
  • Collaboration
  • Communication
  • Continuous Learning
  • Customer Focus
  • Decision Making
  • Design Systems
  • High Work Standards
  • Illustration and Icon Design
  • Interaction and UI Design
  • Problem Solving
  • Prototyping
  • System Thinking
  • UX Design
  • Visual Design
Mohammad Sarikhani

Mohammad Sarikhani

Tehran $10 (USD) per hour

About Mohammad Sarikhani

A Man for All Seasons

Work History

  • Product Manager @ Bahar E-Commerce Services

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • product design
  • sketch app
Tannaz Sadeghi

Tannaz Sadeghi

Tehran, Iran $30 (USD) per hour

About Tannaz Sadeghi

Product Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Snapp!

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Central Tehran Branch

    Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Ario

Ario

Tehran,Iran

About Ario

Lord of mouse clicking button in illustrator kingdom.
Available for remote and freelance work. Hit me up here or on my Instagram.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
