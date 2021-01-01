Freelance Creative Directors in Tbilisi, Georgia for hire

Kakha Kakhadzen

Tbilisi, Georgia

Work History

  • Art Director @ Leavingstone

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • identity creation
  • labeling
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logo development
  • logo guidelines
  • packaging
  • typography
  • typography design
Giorgi Matsukatovi

Tbilisi, Georgia $15 (USD) per hour

About Giorgi Matsukatovi

Hi, I'm Giorgi, UX Designer from Georgia. Follow me on Dribbble to see my new projects!

Work History

  • UI/UX Lead @ Altorum Leren

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Tbilisi State University

    Bachelor

    2021

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe xd
  • framer x
  • html5
  • team management
  • ui
  • ux
Tam Zarna

Tbilisi, Georgia $35 (USD) per hour

About Tam Zarna

UI/UX Designer in Tbilisi , Georgia.

Work History

  • Lead User Interface Designer @ my.ge

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • App Design
  • app ui
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui visual design
  • ux
  • web design
Tato Mamulashvili

tbilisi $35 (USD) per hour

About Tato Mamulashvili

I have more than 6 years experience in Product Design.
2 years experience of product design team leadership and art direction

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Yoreevo

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • web
