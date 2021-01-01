Freelance Creative Directors in Tbilisi, Georgia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Tbilisi, Georgia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kakha KakhadzenPro
Tbilisi, Georgia
Work History
-
Art Director @ Leavingstone
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- identity creation
- labeling
- lettering
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo design
- logo development
- logo guidelines
- packaging
- typography
- typography design
Giorgi MatsukatoviPro
Tbilisi, Georgia • $15 (USD) per hour
About Giorgi Matsukatovi
Hi, I'm Giorgi, UX Designer from Georgia. Follow me on Dribbble to see my new projects!
Work History
-
UI/UX Lead @ Altorum Leren
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Tbilisi State University
Bachelor
2021
Skills
- Figma
- adobe after effects
- adobe xd
- framer x
- html5
- team management
- ui
- ux
Tam ZarnaPro
Tbilisi, Georgia • $35 (USD) per hour
About Tam Zarna
UI/UX Designer in Tbilisi , Georgia.
Work History
-
Lead User Interface Designer @ my.ge
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- App Design
- app ui
- ios application design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ui visual design
- ux
- web design
Tato MamulashviliPro
tbilisi • $35 (USD) per hour
About Tato Mamulashvili
I have more than 6 years experience in Product Design.
2 years experience of product design team leadership and art direction
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Yoreevo
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ui animation
- ux
- web