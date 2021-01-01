Freelance Creative Directors in Tampa, FL for Hire
Ryan FoosePro
Tampa, FL
About Ryan Foose
Designer, Sportsaholic, Random Thinker...
Wisco -> RDU -> TPA
Work History
Contract Designer @ Fanatics & Hat Club
2020 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
NC State
Masters of Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- concept sketching
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging
- sports identity
Logan LiffickPro
Tampa, FL • $80 (USD) per hour
About Logan Liffick
Experience Designer at DigitalOcean. Previously Zonda and Purple, Rock, Scissors.
Work History
Product Designer @ Zonda
2019 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
The University of Central Florida
BFA, Emerging Media, Graphic Design
2018
Skills
- animation
- branding
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Vincent PettofrezzoPro
Tampa, FL
About Vincent Pettofrezzo
Head of Brand Development & Design for Minor League Baseball
Work History
Manager, Brand Development @ Minor League Baseball
2019 – Present
Specialties
Animation
1–2 years
Education
University of South Florida
BFA Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- graphic design
- layout design
- logo design
Carmen Clemente
Tampa, FL • $30 (USD) per hour
About Carmen Clemente
Visual communicator who can help you reach your audience through design. • Graphic designer at PPK by day, freelancer by night.
Work History
Graphic Designer @ PPK
2019 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
FSU
BA Studio Art
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- branding
- illustration
- layout design
- logo design
- photography
- typography