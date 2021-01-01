Freelance Creative Directors in Tampa, FL for Hire

Ryan Foose

Tampa, FL

About Ryan Foose

Designer, Sportsaholic, Random Thinker...

Wisco -> RDU -> TPA

Work History

  • Contract Designer @ Fanatics & Hat Club

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • NC State

    Masters of Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • concept sketching
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • sports identity
Logan Liffick

Tampa, FL $80 (USD) per hour

About Logan Liffick

Experience Designer at DigitalOcean. Previously Zonda and Purple, Rock, Scissors.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Zonda

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Central Florida

    BFA, Emerging Media, Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Vincent Pettofrezzo

Tampa, FL

About Vincent Pettofrezzo

Head of Brand Development & Design for Minor League Baseball

Work History

  • Manager, Brand Development @ Minor League Baseball

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of South Florida

    BFA Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • graphic design
  • layout design
  • logo design
Carmen Clemente

Tampa, FL $30 (USD) per hour

About Carmen Clemente

Visual communicator who can help you reach your audience through design. • Graphic designer at PPK by day, freelancer by night.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ PPK

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • FSU

    BA Studio Art

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • layout design
  • logo design
  • photography
  • typography
