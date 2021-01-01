Freelance Creative Directors in Sydney, Australia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Sydney, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Philippe Hong

Pro

Sydney $90 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Director @ Raw Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • front developer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
The Lively Scout

Pro

Sydney, Australia

About The Lively Scout

Sydney-based illustrator and surface artist with a fascination for bold and playful illustration, pattern design and dreamy visual expression. Inspired by music and culture from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Creating only good vibes for today.

Work History

  • Creative Partner @ Lively Scout

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • surface pattern design
  • textile design
Mollie Starr

Pro

Sydney, Australia $100 (USD) per hour

About Mollie Starr

I’m a little lady with a knack for propagating house plants, proud collector of striped shirts and maker of a darn-good pesto.

Work History

  • Designer @ Sterling Rice Group

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • packaging
  • print production
  • typography
Monty Hayton

Pro

Sydney $95 (USD) per hour

About Monty Hayton

Working from Sydney, providing User Experience, User interface, & data visualisation services. Helping translate ideas into engaging and memorable experiences.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Prioritise

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • UTS

    VIsual Communication

    2017

Skills

  • data visualisation
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • prototyping
  • responsive design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
