Freelance Creative Directors in Sydney, Australia for hire

Philippe HongPro
Sydney • $90 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Director @ Raw Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- design
- front developer
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
The Lively ScoutPro
Sydney, Australia
About The Lively Scout
Sydney-based illustrator and surface artist with a fascination for bold and playful illustration, pattern design and dreamy visual expression. Inspired by music and culture from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Creating only good vibes for today.
Work History
-
Creative Partner @ Lively Scout
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging
- surface pattern design
- textile design
Mollie StarrPro
Sydney, Australia • $100 (USD) per hour
About Mollie Starr
I’m a little lady with a knack for propagating house plants, proud collector of striped shirts and maker of a darn-good pesto.
Work History
-
Designer @ Sterling Rice Group
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- design
- illustration
- layout
- packaging
- print production
- typography
Monty HaytonPro
Sydney • $95 (USD) per hour
About Monty Hayton
Working from Sydney, providing User Experience, User interface, & data visualisation services. Helping translate ideas into engaging and memorable experiences.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Prioritise
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
UTS
VIsual Communication
2017
Skills
- data visualisation
- digital design
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- product design
- prototyping
- responsive design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping