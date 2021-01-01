Freelance Creative Directors in Surabaya, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Surabaya, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Muchtar Ruddin

Surabaya, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

About Muchtar Ruddin

Visual Enthusiast.

Work History

  • Head Design @ Floofi

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Institut Teknologi Adhi Tama Surabaya

    Bachelor

    2018

Skills

  • appdesign
  • logo design
  • logodesign
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Rudi Hartono

Pro

Surabaya, Indonesia $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • App Design
  • Figma
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • Visual Design
  • adobe xd
  • appdesign
  • mobile interface
  • ui
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
Sub1

Surabaya, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui design
Satriyo Atmojo

Surabaya, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • monogram
