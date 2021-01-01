Hire freelance creative directors in Sukabumi

  • Antonius Setiadi K

    Antonius Setiadi K

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Pool duck red blue character building pool
    Balcony beam ganbaru character design japan character smoking balcony
    Classic Magic Trick character design dissapointed magician thumbs trick magic ice cream character animation motion kid characters
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sauqi Arif

    Sauqi Arif

    Sukabumi, Indonesia

    Berkayu - Real Estate Website ✨ real estate website landing page illustration clean illustration green home rent scenery uiux home website clean home illustration ui
    Flight Booking Mobile App bedroom illustration bedroom hotel ticket calender booking plane illustration illustration uiux cabin orange plane booking flight flight mobile app
    Berkayu - Real Estate Website home illustration clean dark home website uiux scenery rent home green clean illustration illustration landing page website real estate
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Fikri Ruslandi

    Fikri Ruslandi

    Sukabumi, Indonesia

    Course App clean exploration statistics ios app isometric course icon ui dashboard
    Dashboard Course chart clean ui statistic isometric courses course ios illustrations clean icon ui app dashboard
    Healthyfood App Concept list icon food and drink diet app statistic ui chart dashboard food app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dede Wahidin Pmaungkas

    Dede Wahidin Pmaungkas

    Sukabumi, Jawa Barat, Indonesia

    Design Food Mobile food app design home screen ui app design app design uiux mobile design design app restaurant app recipe app
    Dashboard Design graphic design design uiux app design mobile design design illustration home screen design app admin design design ui website design dashboard design web app design
    Landing page Design 3D design app mobile design 3d design website design landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rian®

    Rian®

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Career ⠿ Work Diary workdiary apps ios design ui exploration clean
    Scooter ⠿ Work Diary blue monochrome map scooter concept exploration ios design clean ui apps design
    NBA Player ⠿ Work Diary game player basketball nba concept design exploration ui clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Adalahreza 🐺

    Adalahreza 🐺

    Sukabumi, Indonesia

    BILLIONAIRES_CLOTHESSHOP web app ecommerce shop clothes clothing mobile design clean branding uiux minimal ui
    PLANTS SHOP - WEB shop plants website clean uiux minimal ui
    NFTARTS - Apps Concept mobile product graphic design arts nft design clean branding uiux minimal ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Muhamad Zidan Muharwan

    Muhamad Zidan Muharwan

    Cianjur, Indonesia

    Ström Architects | Web Design: Work Page house architecture grey web design ux ui minimal desktop clean
    Mimiti | Web Design: Projects Page homepage grey portfolio agency typography projects ux ui minimal clean web design desktop
    Elhaus | Web Design: Menu Pop-Up black desktop menu web design ui ux streetwear minimal fashion clean
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Azzahri Alpiana

    Azzahri Alpiana

    Sukabumi ,Indonesia

    E-commerce Product Dashboard website graphic design report store sales dashboard sales e-commerce chart statistic simple trend light blue dashboard ui clean product
    E-course Dashboard minimalist dashboard ui flat graphic colorful clean design dashboard design dashboard app ux design ui
    Covid 19 App illustration icon colorful flat clean design clean graphic app ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Ilham Albab

    Ilham Albab

    Bogor, Indonesia

    Fukurō icon branding night minimalist bird owl symbol modern logo
    ACKRMN simple monogram lettermark wordmark modern minimalist icon symbol branding logo
    MOBLIT gradient lettermark monogram m minimalist symbol modern branding logo ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Dalih Rusmana

    Dalih Rusmana

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Treasy Mobile App android dark mode dark ui transfer money pay paypal bill digital transaction wallet finance financial app payment mobile ios userinterface ux
    Dashboard Simple simple webdesign web userexperience uxdesign userinterface design ux ui uidesign
    Farmscout Landing Page design ux ui uidesign webdesign farmland farm buyer seller green simple clean interface simple illustration hero section hero image homepage landingpage
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Muhammad Farhan Fauzan

    Muhammad Farhan Fauzan

    Bogor, Indonesia

    Vaccine Apps ui design mobile design dailyui uiux uidesign
    Streaming Music App streaming music music player music app music streaming app design mobile design dailyui uiux uidesign
    Mobile Banking Apps mobile app ui mobile design mobile banking app mobile bank uxdesign uiux uidesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

